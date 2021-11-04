Outlook: We get jobless claims today and the trade balance. Tomorrow is the big kahuna, payrolls, forecast at about 450,000-500,000.

Today is a catch-up day after the Fed and before payrolls while we try to figure out what’s going on. Some things are fairly clear but some are not. For example, we still fail to understand why inflation expectations remain under 3% but the market is pricing in three rate hikes next year. Another question: the Fed used to say inflation will be transitory but now it says inflation is “expected to be transitory.” All the word-watchers caught this one but it fails to pass the “So what?” test. All that means is an acknowledgment that nobody can forecast inflation.

Criticism of the Fed is about to come flooding in because Powell proceeded to try to sell a bag of rocks. First up: inflation is due to supply-side problems and will disappear once those get fixed and also once people become accustomed to them. This implies he expects demand to get cut back in a sane and reasonable (and textbook) response to higher prices, which will by definition reduce the rate of inflation. Once the supply issues get fixed, inflation will go back to where it was before, implying around 2%. The inflation surge will not leave any inflation behind.

Notice he doesn’t mention the base from which the new inflation rate will be calculated. It’s very hard for some prices to fall back once they have gone up. Housing costs are the Number 1 example here, especially rental costs but also for sale-home prices (regardless of Zillow’s woes). Another is the wage increases in some sectors, like some in the leisure and hospitality sector ($21 wage at McDonald's) and trucking. You can fiddle with elasticities all you like, but common sense and history say these price rises are here to stay. So, when in October 2022 the rate of inflation is back to 2% or whatever, it will be measured vis-à-vis the 2021 number when it really should be measured against 2020 or the pre-pandemic 2019.

It’s also possible that when Mr. Powell denies the Fed is behind the curve on inflation, he’s counting on those sticky higher prices to form a smallish proportion of overall inflation and an equivalent proportion of prices in the CPI (or PCE) to go down and by more, so that net-net, inflation falls. That may well be the case. But the average Joe doesn’t live on averages; he lives on a relatively fixed salary and when his rent has gone up permanently, it reduces his ability to buy socks or toys or a new car. The Fed can point to month-over-month and year-over-year rates of inflation falling and claim monetary policy have worked, but it’s a numbers scam, and the average Joe does know it. His purchasing power is reduced, period.

Then there’s the assertion that “impediments to the labor supply” will be ending by the second half of next year, implying the first-rate hike can’t be expected until then. As many of us have been commenting for several months now and Mr. Powell admitted yesterday, the labor supply problem is a whole lot bigger than wages alone. It’s due to a horrible, vast mismatch between jobs available and the skill set of available workers, as well as a malaise surrounding deep dissatisfaction with workplaces. There’s a ton of early retirements on top of the baby boomer retirements and not least, the pandemic may well be endemic and keep many at home and out of the workforce even longer.

Again, we can’t blame the Fed for not having a crystal ball and calling the end of the pandemic. To be fair, these are not things the Fed can fix, but we guess that behind the scenes, there is some acknowledgment that a screwed-up labor market is inherently recessionary, and maybe the tin-foil hat brigade is not entirely nuts. (They expect a recession and thus a slowdown or pause in the taper and putting off hikes even longer, and the wilder ones worry that negative rates might still be needed.)

On the whole, we like Mr. Powell and we feel the Fed is a well-intentioned outfit that takes its job seriously, especially in contrast to Congress and many other public officials. Okay, the data has ambiguities and nobody has ever seen this set of circumstances before. The pandemic has created some weird factors that even the most imaginative of economists can’t factor into a model of “normal” economic behavior. Uncertainty is extremely high.

But we are not alone in doubting the Fed really has a handle on this. The bond gang is a bit doubtful, too, especially about inflation. The WSJ gingerly says “Some traders stuck with wagers on stubbornly high inflation after Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, underlining a divergence in expectations between segments of the bond market and the U.S. central bank.”

The appropriate measure, the 2-year, is up to 0.5%, the highest since March. The CME Fed Watch tool gives a 40% probability of three hikes next year, from 5% the month before. At the same time, we got a jump in the 10-year yield to 1.61% late yesterday when, if everybody believed every word out of Mr. Powell’s mouth, we would have a far better response. After all, we had higher numbers just last week and 1.72% back in March before the spring/summer pandemic surge.

This flattening of the yield curve is close to the stagflation narrative–high inflation, slowing growth. The gap between the 2 and 10-year is about at a 2-month low, which means, according to one analyst, “The market is starting to price in the potential for inflation to overshoot in the long run.”

Mr. Powell preaches patience. That’s a bit like ordering the tide to turn back. On the whole, we think the Fed probably has most of it right–inflation will subside by the time tapering is ending next June and the Fed can postpone a rate hike until closer to year-end. But don’t forget that base effect–inflation may not be persistent in the sense that the rate of change keeps rising, but purchasing power is permanently reduced. We are going to struggle with this for the next 9-12 months.

Tidbit: Because you asked, about the Virginia vote: the party that loses the presidential election is the party that wins the governorship in Virginia and New Jersey the following year. This alternating current has been the case for decades. This time New Jersey was called for the Dems, something hasn’t happened since Reagan.

The Dems are beating themselves up over losing Virginia to a Trumpy guy–maybe it would have won if the Biden plan had been passed before the election, or Biden’s favorability rating was higher, or something. But no, if we can put a finger on a single event, it has to be the Dem candidate saying he opposes parents controlling the curriculum in schools–parents should stay out. It was a gaffe and the candidate knew it immediately and tried to walk it back, but the Republican seized on it. Never mind that he lied atrociously–saying critical race theory would not be taught (it isn’t and never has been) and a famous book by a Pultizer Prize winner about the black experience should be banned. This is undisguised racism. It’s also a return to 1950’s “conservatism” where what is being conserved is white male privilege. Evidently, Republicans and some independents are okay with book-burning as well as banning all abortion (as the Republicans whispered) and letting anyone carry a gun openly in public.

Meanwhile, we await the final vote for the house of delegates, which is coming up exactly 50-50 and has no provision in the law as to how to break a tie.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

