Outlook: Today it’s July durable goods, weekly jobless claims, the Kansas City Fed August business survey and the Chicago Fed’s national survey, which has a small chance of getting attention. The real star is still Jackson Hole and we have yet to hear from Mr. Powell.

Nobel winner Krugman has a repeat piece in the NYT about how the 2% inflation target came to be the norm and why it’s factually and theoretically wrong, including the whimsical idea of the neutral/natural rate. Bloomberg has a lengthy piece on Mr. Powell’s attitude toward the neutral/natural rate. By now everyone has taken at least a glance at the issue and discovered it’s of little usefulness in forecasting central bank conduct, which has to stay within its own self-imposed bounds and has no real escape paths. The actual name for policy for the past 3 years is “Flexible Average Inflation Targeting,” but the Fed seems glued to a rigid 2%. So, hawkish it has to be.

Forecast: We are surprised that the dollar gave so much back yesterday in the US session, with the euro breaking the B band bottom, but not losing more today. It’s possible traders are girding their loins for whatever Mr. Powell may say tomorrow. Because we expect him to sound hawkish, that should favor the dollar.

Political Tidbit: We were able to watch the entire GOP candidate debate without gagging or throwing things against the wall. The first thing that strikes us is the vast ignorance of economics by all the speakers, blaming the current president for inflation without reference to Covid-induced supply chain blockages, and calling for fiscal conservatism and far lower debt while promising to cut taxes at the same time, something that they always promise and never deliver—not once.

A little surprising was the enthusiastic audience response to Vivek, more than to anyone else on the stage—but then he got snarky and arrogant, as well as a little crazy; he has showmanship, which these fans crave, but no depth. Former VP Pence did better than expected and named Jesus less than dozen times. The winner, if there is one, is Nikki Haley, the only one you can imagine occupying the White House. Poll leader DeSantis came across as petulant, not bright, not leadership material, and not likeable.

They all—some reluctantly—agreed Pence did the right thing by choosing the Constitution over the president and notice that the wording pushes the debaters into a corner—nobody can say they wouldn’t choose the Constitution. This is not he same thing as answering the question of whether Trump won or lost the 2020 election. They all lost on the question of climate change, with nobody actually answering the question asked. This will not win over younger voters. They all also lost on abortion, with someone naming false data. Bottom line, they all failed on two issues high on the list for voters.

In the end, nobody won and nobody can win with the former president holding a 40% lead. This is the guy who will be arrested today, mug shot taken, and bail arranged. He sees it as a show biz opportunity. Sane people see it as shameful.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

