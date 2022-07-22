The USDCHF pair has been swinging from bullish to bearish from a weekly perspective on this pair.
It has established strong resistances at 1.00571 to 1.00148, forming a double top as it tried to break these levels. The double top rejection resulted in the USDCHF pushing back down and bouncing off 0.94907. This price level corresponds to the 200 MA and the 0.5 fib level.
USD/CHF 1W, with 50, 100, 200 moving average
From the perspective of the daily time frame, the USDCHF pair recently met a resistance around 0.974. At this point the 50 Moving Average signaled traders to possible further downwards movement of the pair.
A key level to watch out for is 0.95959 or around the 100 MA. This level needs to hold for the price to move upwards and possibly test the resistance again. If this level doesn’t hold, the price could potentially reach the fib’s golden pocket of 0.618 around 0.93568 and the weekly 50 MA. If the price still goes further down the price could reach and test the 200 MA. Further afield, if the price smashes through all these supports, there could be a possible test of support around 0.883.
USD/CHF 1D, with 50, 100, 200 moving average
The overall market sentiment for USDCHF is still bearish, as it has been since the start of April. Market participants might expect further downside on the pair possibly even down to 0.883 support. Traders who choose to take a position and trade USDCHF should watch out for the levels mentioned above and position themselves wisely. Shorting the top or near the top of relief pumps might be a safer trade than taking longs on supports in hopes of a relief pump.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!