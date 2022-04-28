USDINR 76.65 ▲ 0.15%.

EUR/USD 1.0516 ▼ 0.37%.

GBP/USD 1.2516 ▼ 0.26%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.117 ▲ 0.48%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.836 ▲ 0.64%.

ADXY 104.21 ▼ 0.33%.

Brent Oil 103.44 ▼ 1.44%.

Gold 1,878.10 ▼ 0.56%.

NIFTY 50 17,105.65 ▲ 0.39%.

Global developments

The tensions between Europe and Russia only seem to be escalating. Russia halting gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, and expanding its military operations to a separatist region in Moldova are all signs of further aggression. Eurozone's energy security is under threat. This is keeping the Euro under pressure which depreciated past the peak pandemic low of 1.0636 against the Dollar in April'20.

Fresh escalation in tensions between Europe and Russia, lockdowns in China, aggressive tightening by central banks, and earnings disappointments from large corporates have been weighing on risk sentiment.

The world bank in its commodity outlook said that elevated inflation is likely to persist till the end of 2024.

The BoJ kept policy rates unchanged and said it would buy unlimited bonds to keep the 10y yield capped at 0.25%. The Yen has weakened on this to approach the 130 mark.

Price action across assets

Overall global risk sentiment is that of caution. Markets have pared back expectations of where they see the Fed funds rate by end of 2022 by about 15bps compared to a week. US yields are higher by about 5bps across the curve. The Dollar has continued to strengthen against the majors. Euro and Pound have been under pressure. US equities ended flat while Asian equities are trading with modest gains. Brent is steady at around the USD 105 per barrel mark.

Asian stocks up, more Chinese pledges of economic support boost sentiment.

Domestic developments

The Rs 21000crs LIC IPO would hit markets on May 4 and close on May 9. The government would be parting with a 3.5% stake.

USD/INR

The Rupee opened weak at 76.69 but strengthened through the session on month-end exporter Dollar selling to end at 76.53. 76.44 is a crucial support for USD/INR.

The yield on the 1y forward ended 4bps lower at 3.77% while 3m ATMF implied volatility ended at 5.71%.

Bonds and rates

The yield on the 10y benchmark rose 3bps to end at 7.08%. OIS too rose 1-3bps across the curve with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 6.16% and 6.65%. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 4.80%.

Equities

The Nifty ended 0.85% lower at 17038. Global risk aversion weighed on domestic equities. SGX is indicating an open around 17050. 16800 continues to remain solid support for the Nifty.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.63)

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.61 levels. Overall global risk sentiment is that of caution. The dollar has continued to strengthen against the majors. The U.S. Federal Reserve's shift to a more aggressive rate tightening concern is mounting capital outflows from emerging markets and India as one of them, this has added pressure on the rupee against the U.S. dollar. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias amid a strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.35-76.70.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0513)

The tensions between Europe and Russia only seem to be escalating. Russia halting gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, and expanding its military operations to a separatist region in Moldova are all signs of further aggression. Eurozone's energy security is under threat. This is keeping the Euro under pressure which depreciated past the peak pandemic low of 1.0636 against the Dollar in April'20. Meanwhile, expectations for a Federal Reserve aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle settle in. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0440-1.0550.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2508)

The GBPUSD pair dropped further and bottomed near 1.2510 levels. It remains under pressure amid a strong US dollar. The dollar continues to rally across the board amid concerns about the global economic outlook, inflation, and monetary policy tightening. The DXY rose above 103.45, the highest level since 2017. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The market would watch out for the bailey speech due later today. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2460-1.2550.

USD/JPY (Spot: 129.66)

The USDJPY pair has attracted significant bids and has overstepped 129.50 as the Bank of Japan has kept a neutral stance on the policy rates. The BOJ has kept the rates unchanged at -0.1%. The announcement from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is in-line with the expectations of the street. The Japanese yen is facing the heat of ultra-loose monetary policy recently. Also, the stimulus package of 6.2 trillion yen on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans, and cash assistance announced, clearly states the need to shoring up inflation and aggregate demand in Japan. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 129.30- 130.00.

