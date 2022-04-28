USDINR 76.65 ▲ 0.15%.
EUR/USD 1.0516 ▼ 0.37%.
GBP/USD 1.2516 ▼ 0.26%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.117 ▲ 0.48%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.836 ▲ 0.64%.
ADXY 104.21 ▼ 0.33%.
Brent Oil 103.44 ▼ 1.44%.
Gold 1,878.10 ▼ 0.56%.
NIFTY 50 17,105.65 ▲ 0.39%.
Global developments
The tensions between Europe and Russia only seem to be escalating. Russia halting gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, and expanding its military operations to a separatist region in Moldova are all signs of further aggression. Eurozone's energy security is under threat. This is keeping the Euro under pressure which depreciated past the peak pandemic low of 1.0636 against the Dollar in April'20.
Fresh escalation in tensions between Europe and Russia, lockdowns in China, aggressive tightening by central banks, and earnings disappointments from large corporates have been weighing on risk sentiment.
The world bank in its commodity outlook said that elevated inflation is likely to persist till the end of 2024.
The BoJ kept policy rates unchanged and said it would buy unlimited bonds to keep the 10y yield capped at 0.25%. The Yen has weakened on this to approach the 130 mark.
Price action across assets
Overall global risk sentiment is that of caution. Markets have pared back expectations of where they see the Fed funds rate by end of 2022 by about 15bps compared to a week. US yields are higher by about 5bps across the curve. The Dollar has continued to strengthen against the majors. Euro and Pound have been under pressure. US equities ended flat while Asian equities are trading with modest gains. Brent is steady at around the USD 105 per barrel mark.
Asian stocks up, more Chinese pledges of economic support boost sentiment.
Domestic developments
The Rs 21000crs LIC IPO would hit markets on May 4 and close on May 9. The government would be parting with a 3.5% stake.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak at 76.69 but strengthened through the session on month-end exporter Dollar selling to end at 76.53. 76.44 is a crucial support for USD/INR.
The yield on the 1y forward ended 4bps lower at 3.77% while 3m ATMF implied volatility ended at 5.71%.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the 10y benchmark rose 3bps to end at 7.08%. OIS too rose 1-3bps across the curve with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 6.16% and 6.65%. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 4.80%.
Equities
The Nifty ended 0.85% lower at 17038. Global risk aversion weighed on domestic equities. SGX is indicating an open around 17050. 16800 continues to remain solid support for the Nifty.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
Japan's factory output growth provides some relief for the fragile economy.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 76.63)
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.61 levels. Overall global risk sentiment is that of caution. The dollar has continued to strengthen against the majors. The U.S. Federal Reserve's shift to a more aggressive rate tightening concern is mounting capital outflows from emerging markets and India as one of them, this has added pressure on the rupee against the U.S. dollar. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias amid a strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.35-76.70.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0513)
The tensions between Europe and Russia only seem to be escalating. Russia halting gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, and expanding its military operations to a separatist region in Moldova are all signs of further aggression. Eurozone's energy security is under threat. This is keeping the Euro under pressure which depreciated past the peak pandemic low of 1.0636 against the Dollar in April'20. Meanwhile, expectations for a Federal Reserve aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle settle in. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0440-1.0550.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2508)
The GBPUSD pair dropped further and bottomed near 1.2510 levels. It remains under pressure amid a strong US dollar. The dollar continues to rally across the board amid concerns about the global economic outlook, inflation, and monetary policy tightening. The DXY rose above 103.45, the highest level since 2017. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The market would watch out for the bailey speech due later today. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2460-1.2550.
USD/JPY (Spot: 129.66)
The USDJPY pair has attracted significant bids and has overstepped 129.50 as the Bank of Japan has kept a neutral stance on the policy rates. The BOJ has kept the rates unchanged at -0.1%. The announcement from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is in-line with the expectations of the street. The Japanese yen is facing the heat of ultra-loose monetary policy recently. Also, the stimulus package of 6.2 trillion yen on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans, and cash assistance announced, clearly states the need to shoring up inflation and aggregate demand in Japan. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 129.30- 130.00.
US dollar strengthens as investor appetite for riskier assets weaken.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.