In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD is waiting for the FOMC inside of the symmetric triangle pattern.
USDJPY is doing pretty much the same but here, we’re waiting very close to the upper line of this formation.
GBPJPY is forming a descending triangle pattern. The price is currently flirting with the support of this formation.
Gold broke a crucial support on the 1872 USD/oz.
S&P 500 defended the neckline of the H&S formation with a hammer on a daily chart. A promising start for buyers.
EURGBP is also inside of the symmetric triangle. A breakout to the downside can be catastrophic here.
Brent Oil is also in the group of assets moving sideways inside of the triangle. We are waiting for the breakout.
AUDUSD is testing the neckline of the triple bottom formation. A breakout would mean a buy signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.