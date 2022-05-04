In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD is waiting for the FOMC inside of the symmetric triangle pattern.

USDJPY is doing pretty much the same but here, we’re waiting very close to the upper line of this formation.

GBPJPY is forming a descending triangle pattern. The price is currently flirting with the support of this formation.

Gold broke a crucial support on the 1872 USD/oz.

S&P 500 defended the neckline of the H&S formation with a hammer on a daily chart. A promising start for buyers.

EURGBP is also inside of the symmetric triangle. A breakout to the downside can be catastrophic here.

Brent Oil is also in the group of assets moving sideways inside of the triangle. We are waiting for the breakout.

AUDUSD is testing the neckline of the triple bottom formation. A breakout would mean a buy signal.