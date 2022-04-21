USDINR 76.22 ▲ 0.01%.

EUR/USD 1.0833 ▼ 0.15%.

GBP/USD 1.3054 ▼ 0.09%..

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.135 ▲ 0.42%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.865 ▲ 1.02%.

ADXY 105.99 ▼ 0.24%.

Brent Oil 107.78 ▲ 0.92%.

Gold 1,953.60 ▼ 0.10%.

NIFTY 50 17,250.10 ▲ 0.66%.

Global developments

German producer prices rose 30.9% in March, the most ever on higher energy prices, especially natural gas.

ECB member Kazak said a rate hike is possible as early as in July.

US mortgage applications fell for the 6th straight week as mortgage rates continue to surge. At 5.20% the average rate on a 30y fixed-rate mortgage is the highest since 2010. Markets are now completely pricing in 50bps hikes by the Fed at the next two meetings.

Price action across assets

US yields have retreated about 8-10bps at the longer end. The Dollar has seen a pullback across the board. The Euro had seen a sharp spike post-ECB member Kazak's comments. Asian currencies are stronger against the Dollar. Brent is steady at USD 108 per barrel. The S&P500 ended flat overnight. Asian equities are trading with a positive bias.

Raising the Fed's policy rate to 2.5% by end of 2022 is 'prudent,' Daly says.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The Rupee strengthened yesterday to end the session at 76.20, tracking the strength in domestic equities and bonds. Broad Dollar weakness and correction in crude prices helped.

USD/INR is likely to open around 76.20 and trade in a 76.05-76.35 range with a downside bias.

1y forward yield ended 3bps lower at 3.99% while 3m ATMF volatility ended at 5.53%.

Bonds and rates

Domestic Bonds rallied yesterday with the yield on benchmark 10y ending 4bps lower at 7.1050%. 1y T-bill cutoff came in at 4.81% yesterday. We believe a short-term top in bond yields is done. We may see the recovery in bond markets continue.

Equities

Domestic equities bounced back yesterday after five straight sessions of losses. The Nifty ended 1.06% higher at 17136. SGX is indicating an open around 17250 for Nifty.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

ECB’s Nagel says a rate hike early in the third quarter is possible.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.28)

USDINR pair slipped yesterday amid a pullback in the dollar Index, softer crude oil prices, and a rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. The US yields have retreated about 8-10 bps at the longer end. Asian currencies are stronger against the Dollar. The USDINR pair is expected to trade weaker today amid a weak dollar and optimistic domestic market sentiments. Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of the major central bank Governor speeches due later today. We may see the recovery in domestic bond markets continue. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.05-76.35.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0825)

The EURUSD pair is holding onto gains around 1.0820 levels, supported by a correction of the US dollar across the board. Comments from European Central Bank officials mentioned the possibility of a rate hike during the fourth quarter, undermining partially Lagarde’s message of last week. German inflation data for March came in above expectations and Industrial Production increased in the Eurozone in February. The comments and the numbers also helped the euro. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0780-1.0860.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.3045)

The British pound recovers from weekly lows near the 1.3000 figure amidst a weaker US dollar, spurred by falling US Treasury yields and upbeat market sentiment around the financial markets. Furthermore, the IMF noted in its outlook review that the UK will see the highest rate of inflation this year among G7 countries, and it revised its GDP growth projections for the UK by roughly 1 ppt in each of 2022 and 2023. The market would watch out for BoE Gov Bailey's Speech due later today. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.3000-1.3080.

USD/JPY (Spot: 128.28)

The US Dollar had strengthened to a 20-year high against the Japanese Yen. The strengthening of the Dollar has had the greatest impact on the Japanese Yen, which had jumped to its highest levels since May 2002 due to differences in monetary policy. However, due to the cooling of the US dollar, JPY has shown some strength. The Bank of Japan yesterday boosted efforts to defend its yield target, making a fresh offer to buy an unlimited amount of the 10-year bonds for four consecutive sessions. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias amid broad dollar weakness globally. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 127.95-128.65.

IMF says yen falls driven by fundamentals, urges BOJ to keep the easy policy.

Economic calendar