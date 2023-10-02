Share:

Asia Market Update: Most Asian bourses closed today but Nikkei bounces early on strong Tankan data while US equity FUTs bump as US gov’t shutdown averted; AU RBA decision tomorrow.

General trend

- With China, South Korea and Hong Kong bourses closed today, Japan’s Nikkei was up strongly +1.4% by morning close to help correct a poor September; However, Australia’s ASX 200 was down -0.2%.

- However, after lunch nearly all morning gains evaporated for the Nikkei, to be only marginally up on the open.

- Global gov’t bond yields extend rise in the morning amid the new quarter; JGB yield hit the highest levels since 2013 and 2014.

- Japanese 10-yr JGB yield still above 78bps (session high 0.785%) despite BOJ announcement of an unscheduled 5-10yr JGB buying op to take place on October 4, alongside the scheduled buying ops for that day.

- Japan BOJ Sept meeting Summary of Opinions saw one member say “there could be clarity around Jan-Mar 2024 on sustained, stable 2% inflation” (inline).

- US equity FUTs gapped up on the open and held most of their gains through the Asian morning session, likely in relief that the US Congress, Senate and President passed a stopgap funding bill over the weekend to keep the US Gov’t open.

- Over the weekend China released Official PMI and Caixin PMI, with the key figures remaining just in expansionary territory.

- China markets to remain on holiday all this week.

- Australia RBA rate decision tomorrow, with market expectations of a 93% chance of no change.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tues Oct 3 AU RBA rate decision.

- Tues night US JOLTS job openings.

- Wed Oct 4 NZ RBNZ rate decision; AU & JP Services PMI.

- Wed night US Services PMI.

- Thu Oct 5 AU Balance of Trade, DE Balance of Trade.

- Fri night US Non-Farm Payrolls / Unemployment.

Holidays in Asia this week

- China markets are on holiday all this week through to and including Oct 6 (Friday).

- Hong Kong Mon Oct 2.

- South Korea Tues Oct 3.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,038.

- Australia Sept Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.7 v 48.2 prelim (confirms 7th month of contraction).

- Australia Sept Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.0% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 6.1% prior.

- Australia Sept CoreLogic House Prices M/M: 0.9% v 1.0% prior.

- New Zealand Aug Building Permits M/M: -6.7% v -5.2% prior.

- New Zealand NZIER Shadow Board recommends RBNZ keep OCR on hold this week at 5.50% (**Note: View in line with analysts’ consensus).

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite closed for holiday (all this week).

- (HK) Hang Seng closed for holiday.

- China Evergrande (3333.HK) (Follow up): Chairman Hui Ka Yan probed for offshore asset transfers - WSJ.

- LI Auto (LI) Reports Sept deliveries 36.1K +212.7% y/y; Q3 deliveries 105.1K +296.3% y/y; Notes new high in order intake with over 40K orders received in a single month.

- NIO (NIO) Reports Sept deliveries at 15.6K, +43.8% y/y; YTD deliveries 399.5K.

- Xpeng (9868.HK) Reports Sept Total Deliveries 15.3K units, +81% y/y; Q3 Total Deliveries >40K units, +72% q/q (update).

- Hong Kong Aug M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.4% v 0.3% prior (weekend update).

- Hong Kong Aug Budget Balance (HKD): -39.1B v -41.8B prior.

- Hong Kong Aug Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 13.7% v 15.8%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 11.0% v 13.7% (weekend update).

- Macau Sept Casino Rev (MOP): 14.9B v 17.2B m/m; Y/Y: +404.2% (weekend update).

- CHINA SEPT MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.2 V 50.0E (1ST EXPANSION IN 6 MONTHS) (weekend update).

- CHINA SEPT CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 50.6 V 51.2E (2nd month of expansion) (weekend update).

- CHINA SEPT CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 50.2 V 51.8 PRIOR (NO EST) [weakest reading since Dec 2022].

- China State Council (CSC) said to boost inbound tourism and spending (weekend update).

- European Commission set to reveal which critical technologies it is targeting in “de-risking” ties with China on Oct 3rd; Plan remains divisive within bloc (weekend update).

- China reportedly has proposed relaxing its strict rules on data flows abroad; To set out exemptions to data licensing condition - press (weekend update).

- US Treasury Sec Yellen: To use improved communications with China to discuss contentious issues, gain new insight into China's economy (weekend update).

- Reportedly senior executive at US advisory firm Kroll has been barred from leaving mainland China as he is assisting an investigation into a case that dates back a few year (weekend update).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8% at 32,101.

- Japan BOJ announces addition to the JGB buying schedule for Oct 4th (Wed); adds 5-10 yr JGBs to the fixed amount operations.

- BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) SEPT MEETING SUMMARY OF OPINIONS: One member said important to prepare to exit from risk-management perspective, as we could have clarity around Jan-Mar 2024 on sustained, stable 2% inflation.

- Japan Sept Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.5 v 48.6 prelim (confirms the 4th month of contraction).

- JAPAN Q3 TANKAN LARGE MANUFACTURING INDEX: 9 V 6E; LARGE MANUFACTURING OUTLOOK: 10 V 6E.

- USD/JPY Rises to 11-month high.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki says 'watching FX carefully'.

- Japan mulls disclosure of corporate pension performance - Japan press.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for Oct-Dec; Maintains size and frequency for quarter (weekend update).

- BOJ Gov Ueda: Sustainable, stable achievement of BOJ's 2% inflation target is not yet in sight, still some distance before reaching exit from easy policy (weekend update).

- Japan Econ Min Shindo: China real estate problems pose a risk to our economy (weekend update).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00% [2nd operation during today's session].

South Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- South Korea Sept Trade Balance: $3.70B v $1.75Be (weekend update).

Other Asia

- Taiwan Sept PMI Manufacturing: 46.4 v 44.3 prior (16th month of contraction).

- Philippines Sept PMI Manufacturing: 50.6 v 49.7 prior (moves back into expansion).

- Vietnam Sept PMI Manufacturing: 49.7 v 50.5 prior (2nd month of expansion).

- Thailand Sept PMI Manufacturing: 47.8 v 48.9 prior (2nd month of contraction).

- Malaysia Sept PMI Manufacturing: 46.8 v 47.8 prior (12th month of contraction).

- Indonesia Sept PMI Manufacturing: 52.3 v 53.9 prior (24th month of expansion).

- Singapore Q3 prelim URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: +0.5% -0.2% prior (moves back into expansion).

- Follow Up: Thailand PM Sretta 'to talk about all issues' with Bank of Thailand Gov Sethaput today.

- Thai PM: To inject THB560B into the economy in 2024.

- Indonesia Sept CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.2%e.

North America

- US Pres Biden signs into law the 45-day stopgap funding measure until Nov 17th, averting US govt shutdown; CR bill has no Ukraine funding (as expected) [weekend update].

- Volvo (VOLVA.SE) UAW: Nearly 4,000 UAW members at MACK Truck in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida have reached tentative agreement.

- Norfolk Southern (NSC) Provided an update Saturday on a technology outage that impacted rail operations overnight; Issue resolved but outage will impact operations for at least a couple of weeks.

- Apple (AAPL) For the first time confirms some overheating issues with iPhone 15; Says it found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update (weekend update).

Europe

- ECB Deputy Head de Guindos (Spain): Dismisses talk of rate cuts as premature and says getting back to 2% inflation target will not be easy - FT.

- UK Defense Sec Shapps: UK troops will be deployed in Ukraine for the first time to start training Ukrainian soldiers on site and not only at NATO bases under plans being discussed with military chiefs (weekend update).

- UK Sunday Times' Wheeler tweets: UK Chancellor Hunt has been caught in a secret recording during a private meeting with Tory activists suggesting that Sunak will call a general election once inflation has fallen below 3% - giving the strongest hint yet that a poll will be held next autumn.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi closed.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0558-1.0574; JPY 149.43-149.82; AUD 0.6401-0.6446; NZD 0.5986-0.6001.

- Gold -0.4%% at $1,858/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $90.95/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.7270/lb.