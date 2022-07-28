Dow has risen sharply after the FED hiked rates by 75bps. A further rise to 32800-33000 cannot be negated while the upmove sustains. Dax has moved up slightly and while above important support at 12900, view is bullish. Nikkei is bullish above 27500 and has scope to test 28000 while Shanghai too has risen and is bullish while above 3300. Nifty has risen yesterday and can move up towards 16800.

Commodities have risen sharply but have resistance ahead which could halt the current rally and pull back the prices again. Brent has broken above 107.5 while WTI has risen sharply and could test immediate resistance in the near term. Gold has risen above 1740 but needs to rise above 1760 to become further bullish in the near term. Silver is trading below the key resistance at 19.5. Copper has risen sharply towards 3.5 and has scope to rise further on the upside.

FED hiked rates by 75bps in line with market expectations. Dollar Index remains within 106-109 range while Euro can trade within 1.00/01-1.03/04 region for a while. Aussie needs to break above 0.70 to rise further towards 0.71 while Pound has crucial resistance near 1.22 which if holds can produce a decline. A break above 1.22 will be bullish towards 1.24/25. EURJPY needs to sustain above 138 to avoid a fall to 136 while USDJPY can bounce from anywhere between 134-135 region to head back towards 138. USDCNY can test 6.72 while below 6.77. USDRUB could not break above immediate resistance at 61 and while below 61 can trade within 56-61 region. USDINR can trade within 79.60/80-80.05 unless a break on either side is seen.

The US Treasury yields have dipped across tenors barring the 30Yr which remained stable. The Fed increased the rates by 75 basis points and has left the doors open for further rate hikes based on the data. While the Fed has not acknowledged that the US is in a recession, it is important to see how the market reacts to the preliminary GDP data release that is due today. The German yields have risen at the near-end and remained stable at the far-end. The broader picture is still weak, and the yields can fall further from here. The 10Yr GoI has declined breaking below the support as expected and is bearish to fall further. The 5Yr GoI looks mixed and stuck in a narrow range.

