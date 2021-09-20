Good morning. The USD basket is trading close to monthly resistance with a bearish Crab formation highlighting a mild negative bias.
The CAD basket is close to completing a bullish Butterfly on the one-hour chart that lines up with the BC completion of the BC leg in higher timeframes.
This has resulted in a negative bias in USDCAD. Selling USD and buying CAD.
Looking at USDCAD we have bespoke resistance at 1.2842. A Gartley completing at 1.2852. With the daily chart highlighting a possible right shoulder of a bearish Head and Shoulders, I really like this negative outlook.
