The rally higher was substantial in the USD yesterday but the USD basket does show some resistance at current levels. With a bullish Head and Shoulders breakout this does offer a very mixed picture going into Non-farm Payroll today.
EURGBP is approaching some support and could be the favoured play today with GBP close to a previous swing high that has to hold.
