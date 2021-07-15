The DXY has continued to move lower and now faces some support at 92.21. This could result in a correction to the downside for EURUSD before we see the impulsive breakout of the wedge.
USDJPY support is seen at 109.70. Is this the BC leg of a large BAT formation. If so, the reward against risk factor could be up to x8.2.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid mixed UK jobs, ahead PM Johnson
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3850 despite the mixed UK jobs report. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech in focus.
Gold clings to key SMA on its way to $1,845
Gold seesaws around the monthly top above $1820, as bulls battle the key hurdle to the north. DXY seesaws amid reflation fears, covid woes and Powell’s testimony. Powell testimony 2.0, virus updates and second-tier US data will be the key.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally