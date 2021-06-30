Although signals are far from strong, the USD basket is close to prime resistance. This lines up with a bespoke resistance level in USDCHF at 0.9237.

The USDCHF four-hour chart shows a bearish Crab formation at 0.9237. There is potential for the USD to move aggressively lower from this area with risk/reward coming in at approximately 1/11.

This should mean a turnaround in risk appetite…….. that looks unlikely when you focus on the Indices. With this is mind, the signals are weak, and I will not be committing too much capital to this trade idea.