Yesterday’s price action gave some aggressive moves across the FX board. This has opened opportunities to get long of the Canadian dollar at prime support.
YEN has flipped to the downside while GBP remains in ‘no-mans land’
There is a lot on our watchlist today and we cover them all in the video.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
XAU/USD eyes key $1815 resistance ahead of Fed minutes
Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook.
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback. A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.