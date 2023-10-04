Share:

US ADP employment data today and NFP tomorrow would be crucial to watch. A rise in the ADP employment data if seen today can aid further Dollar strength and could take Euro lower else we may expect a short reversal. Overall Dollar Index and Euro could trade within 108-107 and 1.05-1.04. Pound, Aussie and EURJPY need to bounce and hold above 1.20, 0.63 and 156 respectively in the next few sessions to avoid further decline. USDJPY can trade within 148-150. USDRUB has broken above 100 and could see a slow rise towards 102-102.50. EURINR needs to bounce from 87 else could decline towards 86. USDINR can rise to 83.25/30 while above support at 83. Today’s range could be 83.25-83.10.

The US Treasury yields have surged well beyond our expected levels. If this momentum sustains, the expected corrective fall may not happen, and the yields can rise more straight away towards the next target. The German yields continue to rise. The outlook remains bullish, and more rise is on the cards. The 10Yr GoI stays within the range while the 5Yr has just broken the range on the upside as expected. View is bullish to break the range on the upside and rise going forward.

Dow Jones is heading down towards 32800 from where a reversal might be possible. Nikkei has declined further below 31000 but needs to hold above the support at 30500 to avoid further downside risk. Nifty and DAX looks bearish for the near term.

Brent has bounced back as the support at $89 seems to holding well. WTI too has bounced back from a low $87.76 but needs to surpass $90.50 to reduce the downside pressure. Gold, Silver and Copper remains bearish for a fall towards their support before a reversal can happen. Natural gas appears range bound within 3.00-2.80.

