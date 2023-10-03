Share:

Good Morning!

A stronger US ISM manufacturing and ISM employment index and stable EU PMI together has aided a rise in the Dollar index while Euro has plunged. We may now expect 108 on the index and 1.04 on the Euro to hold and produce a reversal. Pound, Aussie and EURJPY have all fallen on Dollar strength and are expected to test 1.20, 0.63 and 156. USDJPY can move up towards 150-152 before pausing or reversing from there. USDCNY can be stable within 7.28-7.32 for a while. USDRUB broke the 98-94 range and finally moved up above 99. Could soon test 100-102.50. EURINR can fall to 87. USDINR can rise to 83.30 while above support at

The US Treasury yields continue to move up. They have room to rise further before reversing lower to see a corrective fall. The German yields sustain higher. Outlook remains bullish to see more rise from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to oscillate within their range. The bias is bullish to see an upside breakout of this range eventually.

Equities looks bearish. Dow Jones and Nikkei looks vulnerable to test 33000-32800 (Dow) and 31000 (Nikkei) respectively. Nifty needs to sustain above 19500 to avoid falling deeper in the coming sessions. DAX has come down again, failing to sustain the bounce and looks bearish to break below 15200.

Commodities have fallen on the hawkish stance of US Federal Reserve officials on 2nd Oct23 speech. US Federal Reserve officials says that monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for some time to achieve their inflation target. Brent and WTI continues to fall and have scope to test $89 and $86-85 before a bounce back can happen. Gold, Silver, Copper and Natural gas looks bearish for a fall towards their support before a reversal can happen.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis