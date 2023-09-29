Good Morning!
Small uptick in US initial jobless claims (204k from earlier 202k), stable US GDP (Q/Q% an Y/Y%) and lower German inflation (4.5% Y/Y% from earlier 6.1%) have led to a softer Dollar Index as Euro has risen and could lead to a test of 105.50 on the index and 1.06 or slightly higher on the Euro before resuming the medium term trend again. Pound, Aussie and EURJPY have risen well but need to continue rising to prevent a fall towards earlier expected levels. USDJPY can move up towards 150-152 before pausing the rally. USDCNY can trade within 7.28-7.32 while Dollar Index trades lower. USDRUB can remain within 94-98 range. EURINR is highly volatile within the 87-88 range. USDINR could come down to 83.00-82.90 while below resistance at 83.30.
The US Treasury yields remain higher and are likely to move up further before a reversal is seen. The US PCE data release will need a close watch to see how it impacts the yields. The German yields continue to move up and are coming closer to our expected level. Need to see if a reversal is happening going forward. The 10Yr and 5Yr have surged within their range. It will have to be seen if the expected upside range breakout is happening now or not.
Dow Jones sustains above 33300 but has to rise past 33800 to reduce the danger of falling again. Nifty has declined sharply yesterday and looks bearish to come down further below 19500. DAX has bounced back as the support at 15150 has held well and is likely to move up further on the upside. Nikkei is bearish while it remains below the resistance at 32500. Shanghai is to remain range bound for the near term.
Brent and WTI have fallen back sharply failing to sustain the rise but the near term support are likely to hold and produce a bounce back from there. Gold remains vulnerable below 1900. Silver has bounced back as the support at 22.50 has held well. Copper has risen back sharply but needs to surpass 3.75/3.76 to target its next resistance. Natural gas has risen sharply towards 3.0. A break above 3.0 can be further bullish towards 3.25.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0600 ahead of inflation data
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. Eurozone HICP inflation data for September and August PCE Price Index from the US will be watched closely on the last trading day of the third quarter.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold recovers modestly, trades near $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher toward $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively quiet below 4.6%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.