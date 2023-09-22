Good Morning!
Most currency pairs trade near crucial supports/resistances and a breach or hold of these levels are important to watch for the near term to decide on further direction from here. Dollar Index is holding below crucial resistance at 106 while Euro is trading above support near 1.06-1.0650 but there needs clarity on whether the respective levels would continue to hold or breach in the coming weeks. EURJPY has support at 157 while USDJPY has support near 147/146. USDCNY must break above 7.30 to rise further towards 7.35/38 in the medium term. Aussie is holding above 0.6390 and can trade within 0.6390-0.65 while Pound has fallen below 1.23 after the BOE kept rates unchanged. A fall to 1.22 looks possible now. USDRUB can trade within 94-98 range. EURINR can test support at 88 from where a bounce is expected. Else can open lower targets of 87.50-87.00. USDINR closed near 83.09 yesterday but on news of inclusion of Indian Government bonds in the JP Morgan GBI-Em index, Rupee has appreciated in the NDF markets (currently quoting 82.7330). The pair may open with a gap down on the OTC markets but it has to be seen if the fall in would sustain in the medium term.
The US Treasury yields have surged further and are coming closer to our expected levels much faster. There is a possibility of seeing a correction after some more rise from current levels. So, wait and watch. The German yields have bounced back after a short dip. The outlook remains bullish, and the yields can rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain volatile within their current range.
Dow Jones and Nifty looks bearish. DAX has declined sharply towards the lower end of the 15500-16100 range. We need to see if it bounces back from 15500 or breaks lower. Nikkei has bounced back from its intra day low and may rise towards 33000. Shanghai has rebounded but has to overcome its immediate hurdle at 3115-3125 to reduce the downside pressure.
Brent and WTI have rebounded but need to rise past $95 and $92 respectively to negate the danger of falling again. Gold is likely to trade within 1965-1920 for some time. Silver looks bullish while above the support at 23. Copper has to sustain above 3.65 to avoid the danger of falling deeper from here. Natural gas is likely to remain above the support at 2.6/2.5.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.2300 after UK Retail Sales data, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading depressed below 1.2270, well within the striking distance of a multi-month low set on Thursday. Discouraging UK Retail Sales data weighs on the pair after a surprise BoE pause. The focus shifts to UK/ US PMI data.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0650 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading lower at around 1.0650, holding its downward trajectory on Friday. The sustained US Dollar strength exerts downward pressure on the pair amid an upbeat mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID (ID) price is down 5% in the last 24 hours, succumbing to selling pressure as token holders close their positions to avoid being caught as part of exit liquidity.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.