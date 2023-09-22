Share:

Most currency pairs trade near crucial supports/resistances and a breach or hold of these levels are important to watch for the near term to decide on further direction from here. Dollar Index is holding below crucial resistance at 106 while Euro is trading above support near 1.06-1.0650 but there needs clarity on whether the respective levels would continue to hold or breach in the coming weeks. EURJPY has support at 157 while USDJPY has support near 147/146. USDCNY must break above 7.30 to rise further towards 7.35/38 in the medium term. Aussie is holding above 0.6390 and can trade within 0.6390-0.65 while Pound has fallen below 1.23 after the BOE kept rates unchanged. A fall to 1.22 looks possible now. USDRUB can trade within 94-98 range. EURINR can test support at 88 from where a bounce is expected. Else can open lower targets of 87.50-87.00. USDINR closed near 83.09 yesterday but on news of inclusion of Indian Government bonds in the JP Morgan GBI-Em index, Rupee has appreciated in the NDF markets (currently quoting 82.7330). The pair may open with a gap down on the OTC markets but it has to be seen if the fall in would sustain in the medium term.

The US Treasury yields have surged further and are coming closer to our expected levels much faster. There is a possibility of seeing a correction after some more rise from current levels. So, wait and watch. The German yields have bounced back after a short dip. The outlook remains bullish, and the yields can rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain volatile within their current range.

Dow Jones and Nifty looks bearish. DAX has declined sharply towards the lower end of the 15500-16100 range. We need to see if it bounces back from 15500 or breaks lower. Nikkei has bounced back from its intra day low and may rise towards 33000. Shanghai has rebounded but has to overcome its immediate hurdle at 3115-3125 to reduce the downside pressure.

Brent and WTI have rebounded but need to rise past $95 and $92 respectively to negate the danger of falling again. Gold is likely to trade within 1965-1920 for some time. Silver looks bullish while above the support at 23. Copper has to sustain above 3.65 to avoid the danger of falling deeper from here. Natural gas is likely to remain above the support at 2.6/2.5.

