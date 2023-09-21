Share:

Good Morning!

FED kept rates unchanged at 5.5% as per market expectations but has signaled one more rate hike this year. Dollar Index is headed towards 106 while Euro is headed to test 1.06. Both levels on the Dollar Index and Euro are crucial and needs a reversal soon. Aussie and Pound look bearish and could show strong downside momentum on a break below 0.64 and 1.23 respectively. Else a bounce if seen from these levels could give some stability for a few sessions. EURJPY and USDJPY have supports near 157 and 148 which need to hold to produce a bounce else can trigger a sharp fall going forward. USDCNY can test 7.30/35 while USDRUB can trade within 94-98 range. EURINR can test support at 88 from where a bounce is expected. USDINR can rise back to 83.20/30 while support near 82.90-83.00 holds well.

The US Treasury yields have surged especially at the near end after the US Fed meeting last night. The yields are likely to see an extended rise from here before the expected correction sets in. The Fed left the rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent and also kept the median fund rate forecast at 5.6% for this year. This means one more rate hike is possible for the rest of the year. However, for 2024, the Fed has left room only for a 50-bps rate cut, down from the 100-bps cut projected in its earlier forecast in June indicating that the rates can remain higher for long time. The German yields have dipped but can bounce back and keep the broader uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can oscillate inside a range for some time before resuming their upmove.

Dow Jones has come down sharply and can revisit the 34300-34200 support zone. Nikkei and Nifty have declined, breaking below their support at 33000 and 20000 and have scope to come down further in the near term. DAX remains well inside the 15500-16100. Shanghai has broken below the lower end of the 3100-3150 range and has room to come down more from here.

Brent and WTI continues to dip and are likely to remain bearish for the near term. Gold and Silver tested their resistance zone yesterday and has fallen back sharply from there on Fed hawkish tone in its monetary policy meeting. Fed expects one more rate hike in 2023. Copper has scope to test immediate support at 3.70 before a bounce back can happen. Natural gas downside seems limited to 2.6/2.5.

