FED policy meeting is important today where markets do not expect a rate hike but is keen to see the quarterly updates on inflation, interest rates, growth and employment figures. Dollar Index could trade within the broad 104.50-105.50/106 region while Euro can bounce from 1.0650/1.06 to rise towards 1.0750. Aussie and Pound look stable and could trade within the 0.64-0.65 and 1.23-1.24 region for the near term. USDJPY can rise to 148-149 while EURJPY can rise while above 157. USDCNY can test 7.30/35. USDRUB can trade within 95-99 range. EURINR trades above 88.50 and could remain within 88/88.50-89.50 for the near term. USDINR can face rejection from 83.30 and fall back to 83.10-83.00. Failure to fall from 83.30 could trigger further rally towards 83.50 but that looks less likely for the day.

The US Treasury yields remain higher and have room to rise further. The US Federal Reserve meeting outcome is due tonight which can determine whether the current upmove can continue or will run into a correction before the broader uptrend resumes. The German yields continue to surge and are keeping our bullish view intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI has come down failing to break their intermediate resistance. But support is there to limit the downside and keep intact the broader bullish outlook.

Dow Jones and Nikkei have to hold above their support at 34300-34200 and 33000, respectively to avoid the danger of falling further. DAX retains its 15500-16100 range and is coming down with it. Nifty has come down but can get support at 20000. Shanghai remains ranged within 3150-3100.

Brent and WTI tested the resistance as expected and have come down. Crude outlook is bearish for the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper are trading lower and may test their immediate support. Natural gas will remain bullish as long as it holds above 2.60-2.50. The FOMC meeting tonight would be crucial to watch as it could set the tone of the market.

