Good Morning!
Euro plunged after the ECB raised rates by 25bps and have hinted at a possible pause in further rate hikes while reducing their growth projections for 2023-2024. Euro can test 1.06, taking Dollar Index towards 106 while Aussie and Pound have scope to reverse from 0.65 and 1.24 respectively. USDJPY can rise to 148 while EURJPY can bounce back from 156. USDCNY can test 7.22/20 while below 7.27. USDRUB can rise to upper end of 92.50-98 range but if it would break higher would be interesting to see. EURINR trades above 88 and could remain within 88-89.50 for the near term. USDINR can trade within 83.10-82.90/80 for now but can eventually move up to 83.25/30 next week.
The US Treasury yields have bounced back well again. Looks like the expected dip to test the support may/may not happen. However, the big picture remains bullish to see more rise going forward. The German yields have declined sharply after the ECB meeting outcome yesterday. Supports can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact in the yields. The ECB raised the rates by 25 bps but indicated that the rate hike cycle has reached a peak for now. So, the ECB may pause for some time going forward. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined sharply below their intermediate supports contrary to our expectation. A crucial support is there which should hold to keep our bullish view intact. The price action today will be very important.
Dow Jones and Nikkei have risen sharply above the resistance at 34700 and 33000 respectively and looks bullish to move up further from here. DAX has started to rise within the 15500-16100 range. Nifty is heading up towards 20200-20400 in line with our expectations. Shanghai appears range bound within 3100-3150.
Brent and WTI is on their way to test key resistance at $95 and $92 respectively. Gold and Silver fell to 1921.70 and 22.56 yesterday after the ECB raised the interest rate by 25bps and signals that this could be the end of rate hike cycle. However, the support at 1920 (Gold) and 22.50 (Silver) have held well and produce a bounce back from there. Copper has scope to test its immediate resistance at 3.86-3.90. Natural gas is facing rejections from 2.80 but outlook will remain bullish while above the support at 2.5.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone
EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.
Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery
Gold is building on the previous recovery early Friday, marching toward $1,920, as it moves further away from the three-week low of $1,901 set Thursday. With the US Retail Sales and inflation data now out of the way, Gold investors look out for the preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data alongside the end-of-the-week flows for placing their trades.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.