Euro plunged after the ECB raised rates by 25bps and have hinted at a possible pause in further rate hikes while reducing their growth projections for 2023-2024. Euro can test 1.06, taking Dollar Index towards 106 while Aussie and Pound have scope to reverse from 0.65 and 1.24 respectively. USDJPY can rise to 148 while EURJPY can bounce back from 156. USDCNY can test 7.22/20 while below 7.27. USDRUB can rise to upper end of 92.50-98 range but if it would break higher would be interesting to see. EURINR trades above 88 and could remain within 88-89.50 for the near term. USDINR can trade within 83.10-82.90/80 for now but can eventually move up to 83.25/30 next week.

The US Treasury yields have bounced back well again. Looks like the expected dip to test the support may/may not happen. However, the big picture remains bullish to see more rise going forward. The German yields have declined sharply after the ECB meeting outcome yesterday. Supports can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact in the yields. The ECB raised the rates by 25 bps but indicated that the rate hike cycle has reached a peak for now. So, the ECB may pause for some time going forward. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined sharply below their intermediate supports contrary to our expectation. A crucial support is there which should hold to keep our bullish view intact. The price action today will be very important.

Dow Jones and Nikkei have risen sharply above the resistance at 34700 and 33000 respectively and looks bullish to move up further from here. DAX has started to rise within the 15500-16100 range. Nifty is heading up towards 20200-20400 in line with our expectations. Shanghai appears range bound within 3100-3150.

Brent and WTI is on their way to test key resistance at $95 and $92 respectively. Gold and Silver fell to 1921.70 and 22.56 yesterday after the ECB raised the interest rate by 25bps and signals that this could be the end of rate hike cycle. However, the support at 1920 (Gold) and 22.50 (Silver) have held well and produce a bounce back from there. Copper has scope to test its immediate resistance at 3.86-3.90. Natural gas is facing rejections from 2.80 but outlook will remain bullish while above the support at 2.5.

