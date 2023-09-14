Good Morning!
US CPI data for Aug-23 inched up at 3.71% (Headline CPI, Y/Y%) from 3.30% seen for July-23. But no major movement is seen on the Dollar index which has scope to rise above 105 in the near term. Euro also has scope to fall below 107 while below 1.08. USDJPY and EURJPY can trade within 146-148 and 159-156 respectively. Aussie and Pound can trade within 0.6350-0.65 and 1.24-1.26 region. USDCNY could rise to 7.30 above support at 7.2630. USDRUB is fluctuating highly within 92.50-98 amongst the war situation where news of fresh attacks from Ukraine to Russia hit the news headlines. EURINR trades above 89 and could move up slowly towards 89.50 or higher. USDINR can rise to 83.10 while above 82.80. Also watch ECB Policy statement today to see if the central bank talks of continued rate hikes or pause as hinted in July-23.
The US Treasury yields have come down sharply after the inflation data release. The US Headline CPI rose to 3.71% (from 3.3%) in August while the Core CPI came down to 4.39% (from 4.7%). Supports are there to limit the downside in the yields and keep the broader uptrend intact. The German yields remain stable. Outlook remains bullish to see more rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down sharply. But supports can limit the downside and take them higher again. Overall outlook is bullish.
Dow Jones struggles to gain momentum and looks vulnerable for a fall towards its support again. DAX is coming down towards the lower end of its 15500-16100 range. Nifty has risen well above 20000 and remains bullish to target its key resistance in the near term. Nikkei is currently testing its resistance at 33000. Need to see if it holds or breaks higher. Shanghai is bearish while below the resistance at 3150.
Brent and WTI remains bullish to see a test of $95 and $92 respectively before a fall back can be seen from there. Gold has scope to test immediate support at 1920 before a bounce back can happen. Silver has come down towards its lower end of the range. Natural gas is hovering below the interim resistance at 2.80. But bias is positive to see a break above 2.8 while above the support at 2.5.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 0.6450 after solid Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6400, having tested 0.6450 in a knee-jerk reaction to the strong Australian labor market report, which showed a massive job gain of 64.9K in August. The upside appears elusive, as markets remain risk-averse ahead of a fresh batch of US data.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0750, with eyes on ECB decision
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 in the Asian session on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Euro ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. US Retail Sales data eyed as well.
Gold sellers to remain in control whilst below 200 DMA at $1,922 Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce, snapping a two-day downtrend to three-week lows of $1,906 on Thursday. Gold price is finding a floor, courtesy of a minor pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
ApeCoin price likely to plummet as $46.69 million worth of APE to flood markets in a cliff unlock
ApeCoin price remains on its bearish streak after a sloppy multi-month fall since early in the year. After hitting what appears to be rock bottom for the altcoin, APE is attempting to recover, with the ecosystem's token unlocking event likely to deter it.
Global Inflation watch: Underlying price pressures remain sticky
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Underlying inflation and wage growth have begun to ease in the US, but still remain uncomfortably high for now.