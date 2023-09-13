Good Morning!
Dollar index holds above 104.50 and could test 105+ levels taking USDJPY higher towards 148 or higher and dragging down Euro below 1.0770 to target 1.07 now. Aussie and Pound have turned down again to target 0.6350 and 1.2450-1.24 respectively. EURJPY could be ranged within 159-156 while USDCNY could rise above support at 7.25. USDRUB has recovered its fall and trades above 96 just now. A rise to 98/99 cannot be negated in the near term. EURINR trades above 89 and could move up slowly towards 89.50 or higher. USDINR can trade within 83.10-82.80/70 and needs a clear breakout on either side for further direction clarity. On the charts upside scope is visible till 83.30.
The US Treasury yields remain stable and higher. Looks like the market is waiting to see the US CPI data release today. Broadly the picture is bullish, and the yields can rise more. The German yields sustain higher and are keeping intact our bullish view. Further rise is possible from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped but supports can limit the downside. View is bullish and there is room to rise further.
Dow Jones seems to lack a strong follow-through buying. DAX is stuck within its 15500-16100 range. Nifty has come down after opening with a wide gap-up but the support at 19900-19850 region is likely to limit the downside. Nikkei has risen back but could face rejections from 33000. Shanghai is bearish while it remains below the resistance at 3150.
Brent and WTI have risen well and looks bullish to target $95 and $90 respectively in the near term. Gold has broken below the lower end of the 1940-1960 range and is likely to fall further from here. Silver remains stuck within 23-23.50 range. Copper has fallen back, failing to break above 3.80. Natural gas has risen sharply above 2.70 and has room to move up further towards 3.0. The outcome of US CPI data today would be crucial to watch as it could bring in volatility in the market.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD oscillates in a range below the 1.2500 mark, eyes on UK GDP, US CPI
GBP/USD oscillates in the 1.2480-1.2502 region in a trading band. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs on the one-hour chart; the RSI stands below 50. The critical resistance level is seen at the 1.2500-1.2505 zone; 1.2460 acts as an initial support level.
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.0750 on leaked ECB inflation forecast, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD extends gains for the fourth successive day, trading higher around 1.0760. The pair is experiencing upward support since an unnamed source claimed that the European Central Bank (ECB) has internally raised its inflation forecasts ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday.
Gold flirts with monthly low, seems vulnerable near $1,910 ahead of US CPI
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday and languishes near the monthly low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,910 level and seems poised to prolong the recent downfall from the $1,953 region, or a one-month peak, around set on September 1.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.