US Dollar index can test 104 in the next few sessions. Before rising from there. View is bullish above 104. Euro can rise to 1.08 but unless a sustained trade above 1.08 is seen, view remains bearish from there. Aussie and Pound have bounced a bit and can rise to 0.6450-0.65 and 1.26 respectively else may head towards supports at 0.64/6350 and 1.2450/2400 respectively. EURJPY could be ranged within 159-156 while USDJPY can test 148. USDCNY has fallen sharply and can test support at 7.25. USDRUB has fallen sharply contrary to expectation as some analysts expect the Russian central bank to raise rates to support the Rouble this week. EURINR trades above 89 and could move up slowly. USDINR can test upper limit of 82.80-83.10 range. Break above 83.10 will trigger a rise to 83.25/30 soon.
The US Treasury and the German yields are inching up slowly. The outlook is bullish for both the yields and there is room to rise more. The US CPI data release tomorrow will be important to watch which can cause volatility. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen sharply, breaking their immediate resistance. Outlook is bullish. More rise is on the cards.
Dow Jones and Shanghai needs a sustained break above 34700 and 3160 to avoid falling again. DAX is attempting to move up within its sideways range. Nifty remains bullish to see a test of key resistance in the near term. Nikkei is bearish to test 32000 before a bounce back can happen.
Brent and WTI look bullish to see a rally in the near term while above the support at $89-88 and $85 respectively. Gold seems range bound within 1940-1960. Silver has risen within its 23-23.50 range. Copper has risen well to 3.80 and has scope to move up further towards its immediate resistance. Natural gas has managed to sustain above the support at 2.50. Outlook is bullish while above 2.50.
