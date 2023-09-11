Share:

US Dollar index has fallen from 105 and can test 104 in the next few sessions. View is bullish above 104. Euro can rise to 1.08 but unless a sustained trade above 1.08 is seen, view remains bearish. Aussie and Pound have bounced a bit and can rise to 0.6450-0.65 and 1.26 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY can test 156 and 146 respectively. USDCNY has fallen from 7.35 which can extend to 7.30/27 before resuming upmove towards 7.38/40. USDRUB can rise towards 99-100 while above 95. EURINR has broken below 89 and if an immediate bounce back is not seen, it can slowly target 88 on the downside. USDINR has supports near 82.90-82.70 region which may hold to produce a bounce back to higher levels. Immediate range of 82.80/70-83.20 could hold for the next few sessions.



The US Treasury yields continue to move up. View remains bullish and more rise is on the cards. The US CPI data release on Wednesday will be an important event to watch this week. The German yields are likely to rise back and resume their broader uptrend. The 10Yr GoI and the 5Yr GoI are bullish but will need a strong follow-through rise from here to move up. Else they can remain stuck in a narrow range for some time before the rise happens.

Dow Jones and Shanghai are moving up but needs to rise past 34700 and 3160/3165 to ease the downside pressure. DAX looks mixed. Nifty remains bullish to target 20000-20200. Nikkei has scope to test the support at 32000 before a bounce back can happen.

Brent and WTI looks range bound but bias will remain positive to see a break on the upside while above the support at $89-88 and $85 respectively. Gold is hovering above the support at 1940. Silver appears ranged within 23-23.50. Copper has rebounded from the support of 3.70 and if sustains, can see a rise towards 3.80. Natural gas has fallen back from friday's high but downside could be limited to 2.50-2.45.

