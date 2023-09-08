Share:

Good Morning!

US Dollar moved above 105 yesterday but fell back to trade below 105 now. Euro also dipped below 1.07 before bouncing back but scope of a fall to 1.06 cannot be negated within the next 1-month. Aussie and Pound have bounced a bit but need to sustain above 0.64 and 1.25 to avoid another fall towards 0.63 and 1.24 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped but can find support near 157 and 146 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.38/40. USDRUB can rise towards 99-100 while above 98. EURINR can be bullish above 89 else may have scope to fall to 88 soon. USDINR has resistance at 83.25/83.30. Need to see if RBI intervenes to prevent Rupee deprecation above 83.30.

The US Treasury yields have come down sharply. Downside is likely to be limited and the broader picture is bullish to see more rise. The German yields have dipped but can rise back again and keep the uptrend intact. The 10Yr GoI has declined sharply. Though some more fall cannot be avoided, supports are there to limit the downside and trigger a reversal. The broader trend is up. The 5Yr GoI retains its narrow range and has declined within it.

Dow Jones has bounced back and is holding above 34400 but needs to rise past 34700 to ease the downside pressure. DAX and Shanghai remain bearish for the near term. Nifty remains bullish for a rise towards 19800-20000. Nikkei has fallen back below 33000 contrary to our view and and looks likely to come down further towards 32000.

Brent and WTI have fallen back but are likely to get support at $89-88 and $85 respectively. Gold and Natural gas have bounced back as the support at 1940 and 2.5 have held well. Silver too has bounced back and if sustains can rise towards 24. Copper has scope to test 3.70 or even 3.68/3.65 on the downside before a bounce back can happen.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis