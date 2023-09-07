Good Morning!
US Dollar trades higher against major currencies. Dollar Index needs to reverse back from 105 and Euro from 1.07 else the index can be bullish towards 106, taking Euro down to 1.06. Aussie and Pound are bearish towards 0.63 and 1.24 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY can move higher towards 159-160 and 148/149 respectively while USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.35. USDRUB can rise while above 95 to eventually head towards 99-100. EURINR can be bullish above 89 while USDINR can aim to test 83.30. Need to see if RBI intervenes to prevent Rupee deprecation above 83.30.
The US Treasury and the German yields continue to move up. The outlook remains bullish and both the yields have room to rise further from current levels. The 10Yr GoI sustains well above its support and is bullish to rise more. The 5Yr on the other hand has to break its immediate resistance to gain momentum and rise further. Else it can continue to oscillate in the narrow range.
Dow Jones has come down as expected and can fall further if it breaks below 34200. DAX remains bearish. Nifty and Nikkei remains higher and look bullish to target 19800-20000 and 33500 respectively. Shanghai can fall while it remains below 3175.
Brent and WTI will remain bullish while above the support at $89-88 and $85 respectively. Gold is near its immediate support at 1940. Need to see if 1940 holds or not. Silver and Copper remains bearish to come down further in the near term. Natural Gas continues to fall but is likely to get support at 2.5/2.45.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
