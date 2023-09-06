Good Morning!
Disappointing PMI from China, lower EU PPI, and voluntary production cuts (1.3mbpd) from Russia and Saudi Arabia extending upto December-23, all together has increased volatility across markets driving US yields higher and taking up US Dollar against major currencies. Dollar Index needs to reverse back from 105 and Euro from 1.07 else the index can be bullish towards 106, taking Euro down to 1.06. Aussie and Pound are bearish towards immediate supports near 0.63 and 1.25 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY can move higher towards 159-160 and 148/149 respectively while USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.35. USDRUB may face rejection from 98 else can rise towards 99-100. EURINR can be bullish above 89 while USDINR can aim to test 83.30. Need to see if RBI intervenes to prevent Rupee deprecation above 83.30.
The US Treasury yields have surged. Our bullish view is intact, and the yields have more room to rise from here. The German yields continue to move up and are keeping intact our bullish view. The yields can rise further. The 10Yr GoI holds higher and remains bullish to rise more. The 5Yr GoI will have to breach its immediate resistance to gain bullish momentum. Else it can remain stuck in its narrow range
Dow Jones has come down and can test key support at 34400 before a bounce back can happen. DAX remains bearish for the near term. Nifty can dip today taking cues from the global markets. Nikkei has broken above the resistance at 33000-33200 and may look to rise more from here. Shanghai has scope to test the support at 3125 before a rise back can be seen.
Brent and WTI rose sharply to $91.18 and $88.07 yesterday as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that the oil production cut which began in July and extended through August and September, will continue till the end of this year and the crude prices have since retreated from yesterday's high. Saudi Arabia will cut oil production by 1mln barrels per day and Russia will cut output by 300K barrels per day. Gold, Silver, Copper, and Natural gas look bearish to test their immediate support.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
