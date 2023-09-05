Good Morning!
Dollar Index trades above 104 and could trade within 104.50-103 region for some more time. Euro too needs to rise above 1.08 to move higher else can be ranged above 1.0760/0750. EURJPY and USDJPY can move higher towards 159-160 and 148 respectively while Pound and Aussie can fall towards 1.26/25 and 0.64/63 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.30/32 while USDRUB may face rejection from 98 to fall within the 98-94 region. EURINR can be bullish above 89 while USDINR can range within 82.80-82.60/50.
The US Treasury yields sustain higher and remain bullish. The yields can rise more. The German yields have inched up further and are keeping the bullish view intact. There is room to rise further. The 10Yr GoI has risen well and needs to see if that sustains to move higher from here itself. The 5Yr GoI is still within its narrow range and looks mixed.
DAX remains lower and looks vulnerable to fall further in the near term. Nifty has risen above the resistance at 19500 and can now move up further from here. Nikkei has come down as the resistance at 33000 has held well. Shanghai has scope to rise towards 3200-3225 while above 3125.
Brent is attempting to break above the resistance at $89 whereas WTI sustains higher above $85. Gold and Copper have scope to fall further while below the resistance at 1980 and 3.90 respectively. Silver and Natural gas look bearish for the near term.
