Share:

Good Morning!

Overall stable and ranged movement seen in most currency pairs. Dollar Index trades above 104 ad needs to fall below 104 to negate any further scope of bullishness. Euro too needs to rise above 1.08 to move higher. EURJPY and USDJPY can move higher towards 159-160 and 148 respectively while Pound and Aussie would also be bullish above 1.25 and 0.64 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish above 7.26 while USDRUB may remain ranged within 94-98 region. EURINR can be bullish above support at 89 while USDINR can range within 82.80-82.50 for some more time.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply after the US employment rate increased to 3.8% in August from 3.5% in July. The broader outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise more. The German yields have risen back well. Bullish outlook is intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are stuck in a narrow range. They look vulnerable to test their supports first before the broader uptrend resumes.

Dow Jones and Nikkei are bullish. DAX is struggling to breach 16000. Nifty has risen sharply but it has to rise past 19500 to bring back the bullishness. Shanghai may rise towards 3175.

Brent has entered into key resistance zone of $89 whereas WTI has risen, breaking above the resistance at $85. Gold and Copper ran into their key resistance at 1980 and 3.90 and has dipped from there. Silver remains lower and looks vulnerable to fall further in the near term. Natural gas outlook will remain bullish while above the support at 2.68-2.60.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis