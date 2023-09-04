Good Morning!
Overall stable and ranged movement seen in most currency pairs. Dollar Index trades above 104 ad needs to fall below 104 to negate any further scope of bullishness. Euro too needs to rise above 1.08 to move higher. EURJPY and USDJPY can move higher towards 159-160 and 148 respectively while Pound and Aussie would also be bullish above 1.25 and 0.64 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish above 7.26 while USDRUB may remain ranged within 94-98 region. EURINR can be bullish above support at 89 while USDINR can range within 82.80-82.50 for some more time.
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply after the US employment rate increased to 3.8% in August from 3.5% in July. The broader outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise more. The German yields have risen back well. Bullish outlook is intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are stuck in a narrow range. They look vulnerable to test their supports first before the broader uptrend resumes.
Dow Jones and Nikkei are bullish. DAX is struggling to breach 16000. Nifty has risen sharply but it has to rise past 19500 to bring back the bullishness. Shanghai may rise towards 3175.
Brent has entered into key resistance zone of $89 whereas WTI has risen, breaking above the resistance at $85. Gold and Copper ran into their key resistance at 1980 and 3.90 and has dipped from there. Silver remains lower and looks vulnerable to fall further in the near term. Natural gas outlook will remain bullish while above the support at 2.68-2.60.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6500 amid risk-on mood, focus shifts to RBA
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6500, regaining positive traction on Monday. China stimulus optimism and increased bets for a Fed pause this year boost the risk appetite and underpin the pair. Focus shifts to Tuesday's RBA policy decision.
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.0800, Lagarde speech eyed
EUR/USD is bouncing back toward 1.0800 heading into the European morning. The pair is benefiting from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as investors weigh the Fed-ECB policy divergence amid a US holiday and ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech.
Gold climbs back to $1,945 amid bets for Fed rate-hike pause
Gold price regains positive traction and remains within the striking distance of a one-month top. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is down with its rate-hiking cycle underpin the XAU/USD. A positive risk tone might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains.
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.”
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to kick-start key round of central bank meetings
After a barrage of US data hurt the dollar this week, the US agenda will become lighter next week with the spotlight turning to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI. Elsewhere, the RBA and the BoC are holding their interest rate decisions, kick-starting a round of pivotal meetings by major central banks.