Dollar Index has risen back slightly and may move up towards 104 before reversing while Euro may re-test 1.08 while below 1.0950. Aussie and Pound have dipped back and could trade within 0.6550-0.6450 and 1.26-1.28 respectively. USDJPY has fallen sharply and needs to bounce from 145 to avoid further decline to 144. EURJPY has also fallen sharply and could test 155 while below 160. USDCNY has fallen below 7.28 and needs to bounce back immediately to avoid a fall to 7.22/20. USDRUB has dipped below 96 and may trade within 92/94-96/98 in the coming week. EURINR has fallen from 90.50 and can head towards 89 before a reversal is seen. USDINR can face rejection from 82.80 to fall towards 82.60/50. Failure to fall from 82.80 can open up chances of 83.

The US Treasury yields remain stable ahead of the jobs and unemployment data release today. Broadly, supports are there to limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact. Need to see how the job numbers impact the yields today. The German yields have declined sharply but have supports that can hold well and keep the uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can dip to test their supports before resuming their uptrend.

Dow Jones is seeing a corrective dip in line with our expectation. DAX is attempting to break above the resistance at 16000. Nifty remains bearish for a test of 19100-19000 before a fresh rally can begins. Nikkei has broken above 32500 to target its key resistance at 33200. Shanghai looks mixed.

Brent and WTI are on their way to test key resistance at $88-89(Brent) and $85(WTI) respectively, which may hold and produce a fall from there. Gold has come down a bit and can fall further if it remains below the resistance at 1980-1985-1990. Silver and Copper remains bullish for a rise towards 26 and 3.90 respectively. Natural gas has fallen back but downside could be limited to 2.6.

