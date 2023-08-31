Share:

Good Morning!

US GDP came in slightly lower at 2.1% compared to the earlier 2.4% estimate for Q2. Dollar Index fell to 102.936 but has risen from there. View is bearish while below 103.50. That said, Euro, Aussie, Pound have risen slightly and could head towards 1.0950, 0.65-0.6550 and 1.28 respectively. USDJPY has fallen sharply along with the Dollar and could test 145 before a reversal is seen. EURJPY may face rejection from resistance at 160-161. USDCNY is ranged within 7.28-7.32. USDRUB has risen above 96 and may head towards 98 soon. EURINR may face rejection from 90.50 towards 89.50/30 in the near term. USDINR can face rejection from 82.80 to fall towards 82.60/50

The US Treasury yields have come closer to their support zone. We expect this support to hold and the yields to rise back in the coming days. The German yields have bounced back again and are keeping intact the broader bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are attempting to bounce. But they still look vulnerable to test their supports first before resuming their overall uptrend.

Dow Jones can see a short term corrective dip while it remains below 35000. DAX has to rise past 16000 to negate the chances of falling towards 15400-15200. Nifty remains vulnerable to a fall towards 19100-19000. Nikkei lacks strength to move up above 32500. Shanghai has declined and may come down towards 3100-3075 from here.

Commodities look bullish. Brent and WTI sustains higher above $85 (Brent) and $81 (WTI) respectively and may rise further on the upside. Gold has scope to test its resistance at 1985-1990. Silver and Copper remains bullish for the near term. Natural gas has rebounded towards 2.80 and has room to rise further towards 3.0 in the near term.

