Good Morning!
US GDP came in slightly lower at 2.1% compared to the earlier 2.4% estimate for Q2. Dollar Index fell to 102.936 but has risen from there. View is bearish while below 103.50. That said, Euro, Aussie, Pound have risen slightly and could head towards 1.0950, 0.65-0.6550 and 1.28 respectively. USDJPY has fallen sharply along with the Dollar and could test 145 before a reversal is seen. EURJPY may face rejection from resistance at 160-161. USDCNY is ranged within 7.28-7.32. USDRUB has risen above 96 and may head towards 98 soon. EURINR may face rejection from 90.50 towards 89.50/30 in the near term. USDINR can face rejection from 82.80 to fall towards 82.60/50
The US Treasury yields have come closer to their support zone. We expect this support to hold and the yields to rise back in the coming days. The German yields have bounced back again and are keeping intact the broader bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are attempting to bounce. But they still look vulnerable to test their supports first before resuming their overall uptrend.
Dow Jones can see a short term corrective dip while it remains below 35000. DAX has to rise past 16000 to negate the chances of falling towards 15400-15200. Nifty remains vulnerable to a fall towards 19100-19000. Nikkei lacks strength to move up above 32500. Shanghai has declined and may come down towards 3100-3075 from here.
Commodities look bullish. Brent and WTI sustains higher above $85 (Brent) and $81 (WTI) respectively and may rise further on the upside. Gold has scope to test its resistance at 1985-1990. Silver and Copper remains bullish for the near term. Natural gas has rebounded towards 2.80 and has room to rise further towards 3.0 in the near term.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6500 after Australian Capex beat, mixed Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD is holding gains near 0.6500 after the Australian Private Capex data beat estimates with 2.8% in Q2. The Aussie shrugged off mixed Chinese NBS PMI reports amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
USD/JPY drops below 146.00, eyes US PCE inflation for fresh impetus
USD/JPY is trading below 146.00, under some renewed selling pressure in the Asian session on Thursday. Broad US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields weigh on the pair. JPY bulls ignore BoJ's Nakamura's cautious remarks. US data next in focus.
Gold flirts with three-week high, trades above $1,945 level
Gold price attracts some buying for the fourth successive day on Thursday and climbs back above the $1,945, closer to a four-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD might now look to build on its recovery from the lowest level since March 13, around the $1,885 region touched last week.
Chainlink price falls 5% as LINK airdrop starts, available for Ethereum Layer-2 users
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bearish inclination, having lost all the ground covered during the August 29 rally that was fueled by the Grayscale asset manager’s resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Eurozone’s inflation surprise
Inflation remains a driver of European financial markets, and the latest estimates point to stubbornly high consumer prices in Germany despite a continued fall in import prices. The German import price index fell by 0.6 per cent in July, the tenth consecutive month of decline.