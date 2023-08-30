Good Morning!
The US JOLTS report showed a decrease in job openings yesterday along with the shrink seen in the consumer confidence. The markets would await the NFP data on Friday which if seen negative would ease inflationary pressure which could possibly indicate a further pause in the rate hike in the next FED policy meeting. Dollar Index fell to 103.365 but has risen which if sustains could head towards 103.80-104 again on the upside. But thereafter it can fall again towards 103 or lower. Euro has risen well but could limit its rise to 1.09 and trade within 1.09-1.08 for the next few sessions. Aussie and Pound have dipped slightly below 0.65 and 1.27 and could trade within 0.64-0.65 and 1.26-1.27 respectively for the near term. USDJPY has fallen sharply on fall in Dollar but can re-attempt to rise towards 148 soon. EURJPY looks bullish for a rise towards 159-160. USDCNY is ranged within 7.28-7.32. USDRUB has risen well and needs to sustain above 96 to rise higher towards 98 else can fall back within the 96-92 range. EURINR tested 90 before falling from there. Can trade within 90-89 for the near term. USDINR can trade within 82.50-82.75/80 for the very near term.
The US Treasury yields continue to move down. Supports are coming up which can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The German yields have dipped but are likely to be short-lived. The broader trend continues to remain up and the yields can move higher. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have to rise past their immediate resistance to avoid a further fall and rise from here itself.
Dow Jones and Nikkei are bullish for the near term. DAX has risen well but needs to surpass the hurdle at 16000 to strengthen the momentum further. Nifty is vulnerable to a fall while it remains below the resistance at 19500. Shanghai looks mixed.
Brent and WTI have risen, breaking above the resistance at $85 (Brent) and $81 (WTI) respectively and may look to rise more if the break sustains. Gold, Silver and Copper have risen well and remain bullish to target further upside. Natural remains subdued but downside seems limited to 2.5-2.45.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0890 key hurdle ahead of German inflation, US employment clues
EUR/USD reverses from weekly top while posting the first daily loss in three around 1.0860. The Euro pair marks the trader’s positioning for today’s top-tier German and the US data while taking a U-turn from a convergence of the 100-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-July.
GBP/USD retreats on US Dollar recovery, trades near 1.2630
GBP/USD trades lower around 1.2630 on the back of a recovery in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the improvement in US Treasury yields snapping a two-day losing streak. Investors await US economic data, seeking further clues on the Fed’s policy decision.
Gold: Weak US ADP jobs data could drive XAU/USD above $1,950
Gold price is challenging three-week highs near $1,940 in Wednesday’s trading so far but the further upside depends on the upcoming top-tier US ADP employment data, especially after the JOLTS Job Openings data disappointed by a wide margin on Tuesday.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000. If the reading aligns with the forecast, it would indicate the slowest growth in five months.