Share:

Good Morning!

The US JOLTS report showed a decrease in job openings yesterday along with the shrink seen in the consumer confidence. The markets would await the NFP data on Friday which if seen negative would ease inflationary pressure which could possibly indicate a further pause in the rate hike in the next FED policy meeting. Dollar Index fell to 103.365 but has risen which if sustains could head towards 103.80-104 again on the upside. But thereafter it can fall again towards 103 or lower. Euro has risen well but could limit its rise to 1.09 and trade within 1.09-1.08 for the next few sessions. Aussie and Pound have dipped slightly below 0.65 and 1.27 and could trade within 0.64-0.65 and 1.26-1.27 respectively for the near term. USDJPY has fallen sharply on fall in Dollar but can re-attempt to rise towards 148 soon. EURJPY looks bullish for a rise towards 159-160. USDCNY is ranged within 7.28-7.32. USDRUB has risen well and needs to sustain above 96 to rise higher towards 98 else can fall back within the 96-92 range. EURINR tested 90 before falling from there. Can trade within 90-89 for the near term. USDINR can trade within 82.50-82.75/80 for the very near term.

The US Treasury yields continue to move down. Supports are coming up which can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The German yields have dipped but are likely to be short-lived. The broader trend continues to remain up and the yields can move higher. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have to rise past their immediate resistance to avoid a further fall and rise from here itself.

Dow Jones and Nikkei are bullish for the near term. DAX has risen well but needs to surpass the hurdle at 16000 to strengthen the momentum further. Nifty is vulnerable to a fall while it remains below the resistance at 19500. Shanghai looks mixed.

Brent and WTI have risen, breaking above the resistance at $85 (Brent) and $81 (WTI) respectively and may look to rise more if the break sustains. Gold, Silver and Copper have risen well and remain bullish to target further upside. Natural remains subdued but downside seems limited to 2.5-2.45.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis