Dollar Index has risen above 104 and unless a fall is seen immediately, it can target 105-106. Euro has broken below 1.08 and could aim for 1.0750-1.07 before a reversal is seen. Aussie and Pound also trade lower breaking below 0.64 and 1.26 respectively. They can fall further towards 0.63 and 1.25 in the near term. USDJPY looks bullish while EURJPY could be ranged within 156-158. USDCNY is ranged within 7.25-7.32 but has scope to rise towards 7.35/40 eventually. USDRUB can target 95-96 while above 91.60/92.00. EURINR has come down to 89 and unless an immediate bounce is seen it can fall further towards 88. USDINR can trade within 82.40-82.70-82.90 for the near term.
The US Treasury yields have risen back. The broader outlook is bullish and there is room to rise more. Powell’s speech today at the Jackson Hole Symposium will need a close watch and it can cause volatility. The German yields remain stable. Supports are there to limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr have bounced back but need to breach their immediate resistance to resume the uptrend. Else some more corrective fall can happen before the uptrend resumes.
Dow Jones has come down failing to break above 34600. Crucial support is at 34000. Need to see if Dow bounces back from 34000 or not. DAX too has come down, failing to rise above 16000. Nifty has come-off sharply from yesterday's high and can fall more today. Nikkei is to remain range bound while below 32500. Shanghai remains bearish for a fall towards 3000 in the near term.
Brent and WTI are approaching their resistance at $84.50-85 (Brent) and $80 (WTI) respectively. If these resistance holds, a fall back to our expected level might be possible. Gold, Silver and Copper are lacking follow through rise but have near term support which will keep our bullish view intact. Natural has bounced back as the support at 2.42-2.40 has held well.
