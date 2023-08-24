Good Morning!
Dollar Index has fallen sharply from resistance at 104 pulling up Euro from support at 1.08. Pound remains ranged within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie can trade within 0.64-0.65 for a while. USDJPY and EURJPY have scope to dip to 144 and 157/156. USDCNY is ranged within 7.25-7.32 but has scope to rise towards 7.35/40 eventually. USDRUB can target 95-96 while above 91.60/92.00. EURINR is bullish above 89. USDINR can extend fall to 82.50/30 today.
The US Treasury and the German yields have come down sharply and are on a corrective fall. The market is waiting to hear the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium tomorrow. Supports are there to limit the downside on the US and German yields and keep the broader uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr have declined below their intermediate support. Further fall is possible before the uptrend resumes.
Dow Jones is managing to hold above 34250 but needs to break above 34600 to reduce the downside pressure. DAX needs to break above 16000 to avoid the danger of falling again. Nifty can trade sideways while below 19500. Nikkei has risen above 32000 to target its next resistance. Shanghai remains bearish for the near term.
Brent and WTI have bounced back slightly from yesterday's fall but may continue to dip further while below the resistance at $85 (Brent) and $80-80.50 (WTI) respectively. Gold, Silver and Copper continues to rise and have scope to rally further in the near term. Natural gas has broken below 2.5 but is likely to get support at 2.42-2.40.
