Good Morning!

Dollar Index trades above 103 while Euro has scope to test 1.08 while below 1.0930/50. Pound remains ranged within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie can slowly move up towards 0.65-0.66. USDJPY and EURJPY have scope to rise while above 145 and 158; else a break below the mentioned levels can be vulnerable to a sharp fall in the near term. USDCNY is ranged within 7.26-7.32 but has scope to rise towards 7.35/40 eventually. USDRUB can target 95-96 while above 91.60. EURINR is bullish above 90 but a break on the downside if seen can extend to 89.50 before the expected rise can be seen. USDINR needs to break below 82.90 to move lower to 82.70/60 else can rise back to 83.10/30 if it bounces back from 82.90 which is a very near term support.

The US Treasury and the German yields have come down. But supports are there to limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend. Both the yields remain bullish and can rise more in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable above their supports. While the supports hold, the outlook remains bullish for the yields to see a fresh rise.

Dow Jones and Shanghai remains bearish for a test of 34100-34000 and 3050-3000 respectively. Nifty is vulnerable to a fall while it remains below 19500. DAX is moving up but has to break above 15950-16000 resistance zone to avoid coming down again. Nikkei has entered into the immediate resistance zone of 32000.

Brent and WTI continues to dip and look bearish for the near term. Gold and Silver have scope to rise towards their immediate resistance. Copper has broken above the resistance at 3.75 and can now move up further from here. Natural gas remains range bound above 2.5.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis