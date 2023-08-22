Good Morning!
Dollar Index looks bearish while below the resistance at 103.50. Euro, Aussie and Pound are moving up gradually and have scope to their immediate resistance in the near term. USDJPY and EURJPY have risen well and looks bullish to target further upside. USDCNY will remain bullish towards 7.35/40 as long as it sustain above 7.25. USDRUB and USDINR is to be range bound within 95-90 and 83.20-83/82.90 for some time. EURINR has scope to target its immediate resistance at 91 before resuming the fall again.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. The momentum is strong and while that sustains a further rise is possible. The German yields have risen back as expected. Outlook is bullish and more rise is on the cards. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are holding well above their supports. Bullish view is intact for the GoI to rise more from here.
Dow Jones remains lower but continues to get support near 34250. Nifty has risen but has to overcome the resistance at 19400-19500 to negate the danger of falling. DAX remains bearish for the near term. Nikkei has scope to test the resistance at 32000 before resuming the fall again. Shanghai is attempting to break below the support at 3100 and looks likely to come down more from here.
Brent and WTI have fallen back, failing to break above $86 and $82, respectively. Crude prices can come down further while they remain below $86 and $82. Gold, Silver and Natural gas have scope to rally in the near term. Copper needs a sustained break above 3.75 to open doors towards 3.80-3.90.
