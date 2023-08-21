Share:

Dollar Index is near immediate resistance at 103.50. Need to see if it breaks above 103.50 or not. Euro, Aussie and Pound have gained momentum and may look to rise towards their immediate resistance. USDJPY has scope to rise towards 148 while it sustains above 144/143.50. EURJPY is attempting to break below its support at 158. USDCNY will remain bullish towards 7.35/40 as long as it sustain above 7.25. USDRUB will remain vulnerable while below 95. EURINR has gained momentum but has to overcome the resistance at 90.60/65 to move up further. USDINR can be range bound while it remains below 83.20.

The US Treasury yields remain higher and have room to move further up before a correction happens. The German yields have come down sharply but can reverse higher again and keep the broader uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down. But supports are there to limit the downside and trigger a reversal again. The overall trend is still up.

Dow Jones and Nifty remain bearish to test their key support before a fresh rally can begin. DAX tested its 15500-15400 support zone. Need to see if it bounces back from here or not. Nikkei will remain vulnerable while below the resistance at 32000. Shanghai has declined sharply failing to sustain the bounce and can fall further in case it breaks below 3100.

Brent and WTI have broken sharply above the resistance at $85 and $81 and may look to rise further while this break sustains. Gold remains bearish for a fall to 1900 before a reversal can happen. Silver and Copper need a sustained break above 23 and 3.75 to strengthen the momentum further. Natural gas has scope to rally on the upside while above the support at 2.5.

