Dollar Index has dipped from 103.55 while Euro has moved up and could test 1.09-1.0920. Pound has moved up within 1.26-1.28 region while Aussie has moved up above 0.6350 and can hold for a few sessions. USDJPY and EURJPY have dipped and could fall some more in the next few sessions before a pause is seen. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.35/40 in the coming weeks while above 7.25. USDRUB fell sharply breaking below 92.50 but has bounced back from there. Trade within 88-96 can be seen in the very near term. EURINR is bullish above 90. USDINR may move up to test 83.30 but needs to fall from there to avoid further possibilities of a rise to 83.50 or higher.

The US Treasury yields remain bullish and can rise further from here. The German yields continue to move up and are keeping intact our bullish view. More room left on the upside. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen, breaking above their intermediate resistances. Outlook is bullish to see more rise from here.

Dow Jones has declined sharply below 34700 but is likely to get support at 34300-34100. DAX and Nifty have fallen back keeping our overall bearish view intact. Nikkei continues to inch down and remain bearish for a fall towards 30500. Shanghai has rebounded and may rise further while it remains above 3100.

Brent and WTI have bounced back but need to break above their resistances at $85-86 and $81 respectively to negate the danger of falling again. Gold has scope to test 1900 before a bounce back can happen. Silver and Copper can rise towards 23.50 and 3.75 while above 22 and 3.65 respectively. Natural gas has to sustain above 2.55-2.50 to avoid coming down towards 2.4.

