Dollar Index has dipped from 103.55 while Euro has moved up and could test 1.09-1.0920. Pound has moved up within 1.26-1.28 region while Aussie has moved up above 0.6350 and can hold for a few sessions. USDJPY and EURJPY have dipped and could fall some more in the next few sessions before a pause is seen. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.35/40 in the coming weeks while above 7.25. USDRUB fell sharply breaking below 92.50 but has bounced back from there. Trade within 88-96 can be seen in the very near term. EURINR is bullish above 90. USDINR may move up to test 83.30 but needs to fall from there to avoid further possibilities of a rise to 83.50 or higher.
The US Treasury yields remain bullish and can rise further from here. The German yields continue to move up and are keeping intact our bullish view. More room left on the upside. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen, breaking above their intermediate resistances. Outlook is bullish to see more rise from here.
Dow Jones has declined sharply below 34700 but is likely to get support at 34300-34100. DAX and Nifty have fallen back keeping our overall bearish view intact. Nikkei continues to inch down and remain bearish for a fall towards 30500. Shanghai has rebounded and may rise further while it remains above 3100.
Brent and WTI have bounced back but need to break above their resistances at $85-86 and $81 respectively to negate the danger of falling again. Gold has scope to test 1900 before a bounce back can happen. Silver and Copper can rise towards 23.50 and 3.75 while above 22 and 3.65 respectively. Natural gas has to sustain above 2.55-2.50 to avoid coming down towards 2.4.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
GBP/USD stuck in a range around mid-1.2700s, 23.6% Fibo. level
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow range below a one-week high, around the 1.2785 region touched the previous day. The mixed technical setup further warrants caution for aggressive traders ahead of UK data.
EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low on softer USD, lacks bullish conviction
The EUR/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and seems to have snapped a five-day losing streak to a six-week low, around the 1.0855 region touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, with spot prices trading with only modest intraday gains around the 1.0885-1.0890 region.
Gold struggles to move toward $1,900, focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold trades higher near $1,890 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Friday, showing signs of recovery after experiencing losses for the fourth consecutive week. The retreating US Dollar (USD) has contributed to this rebound in the price of Gold. Investors remain cautious as uncertainties persist in the market.
Bitcoin price dips to the $25,100 range with $820 million long positions liquidated across the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below critical levels to test its range low during the afternoon hours of the US session. The slump was accompanied by heavy liquidations across the board, allowing retail traders to step in while longs closed their positions to avoid further losses.
Tension running high into weekly close
High beta currencies continue to suffer into the end of the week, while US equities have gotten smashed. It has certainly been an ugly run for financial markets this week and investors are back to worrying about a Fed outlook which still leaves the door open for an even less investor friendly path forward.