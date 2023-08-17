Good Morning!
Dollar Index is headed towards 104 while Euro has fallen below 1.09 and could now head towards 1.08. Pound trades within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie has broken below support at 0.64 and could be vulnerable to a fall to 0.63. USDJPY and EURJPY are slowly moving higher towards 148 and 160 respectively. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.35/40 in the coming weeks. USDRUB fell sharply and could head towards 92.50 while falling sharply from 102.50. EURINR has broken below 90.50 and has scope to fall towards lower support near 89.50. USDINR may open with a gap up today above 83 and could test 83.20/25. Need to see if the pair can continue to move up thereafter.
The US Treasury yields have surged. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting indicating the need for more rise, took yields higher. The outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise more. The German yields have dipped. The downside could be limited, and the broader trend remains up. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have supports to limit the downside and keep the broader bullish to rise more.
Dow is coming down towards its immediate support at 34700. Need to see if it bounces back from 34700 or not. DAX is attempting to bounce back but it would remain vulnerable while below the resistance at 16000-16100. Nifty has risen further but needs to surpass 19600 to negate the danger of falling again. Nikkei and Shanghai remains bearish.
Brent and WTI have broken below their immediate support and look bearish to fall further in the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper have scope to test 1900, 22 and 3.55 on the downside. Natural gas has to hold above 2.55-2.50 to avoid coming down further to 2.4.
