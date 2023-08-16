Share:

Dollar Index trades above 103 and has scope to test 103.50-104 before reversing. Euro can break below support at 1.09 and open a possible fall to 1.08. Pound trades within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie is headed towards crucial support at 0.64 from where a bounce can be expected. USDJPY looks bullish towards 146-148 in the medium term while EURJPY may remain ranged above 158 for a few sessions. USDCNY is in a strong upmove and a break above 7.30 can take it up towards 7.35/40 in the coming weeks. USDRUB may trade within the broad 94-104 region. EURINR can rise while above support at 90.50. USDINR is closed today but the NDF quotes 83.39/40. Need to see if the pair can open with a gap up tomorrow.

The US Treasury yields sustain higher. Outlook is bullish and the yields can rise further. The German yields have risen further thereby confirming the range breakout. More rise is on the cards. The 10Yr GoI has dipped slightly from its high while the 5Yr GoI sustains higher. Outlook is bullish for the yields to rise in the coming days. Supports are there to limit the downside.

Equities look bearish. Dow has broken its 35000-35500 range on the downside and has scope to come down further from here. DAX remains vulnerable to a further fall in the near term. Nifty bounced back on Monday but the bias remains bearish for a fall to our expected level. Nikkei has broken below its 32000 support level and looks likely to come down further from here. Shanghai is bearish for a fall to 3100.

Brent and WTI have come down as expected. Failure to hold above their immediate support would be further bearish in the near term. Gold can come down further if it remains below 1940. Silver and Copper are likely to hold above their supports at 22 and 3.65-3.64 respectively. Natural gas has fallen back sharply and is bearish for a fall towards 2.5.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis