Dollar Index trades above 103 and has scope to test 103.50-104 before reversing. Euro can break below support at 1.09 and open a possible fall to 1.08. Pound trades within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie is headed towards crucial support at 0.64 from where a bounce can be expected. USDJPY looks bullish towards 146-148 in the medium term while EURJPY may remain ranged above 158 for a few sessions. USDCNY is in a strong upmove and a break above 7.30 can take it up towards 7.35/40 in the coming weeks. USDRUB may trade within the broad 94-104 region. EURINR can rise while above support at 90.50. USDINR is closed today but the NDF quotes 83.39/40. Need to see if the pair can open with a gap up tomorrow.
The US Treasury yields sustain higher. Outlook is bullish and the yields can rise further. The German yields have risen further thereby confirming the range breakout. More rise is on the cards. The 10Yr GoI has dipped slightly from its high while the 5Yr GoI sustains higher. Outlook is bullish for the yields to rise in the coming days. Supports are there to limit the downside.
Equities look bearish. Dow has broken its 35000-35500 range on the downside and has scope to come down further from here. DAX remains vulnerable to a further fall in the near term. Nifty bounced back on Monday but the bias remains bearish for a fall to our expected level. Nikkei has broken below its 32000 support level and looks likely to come down further from here. Shanghai is bearish for a fall to 3100.
Brent and WTI have come down as expected. Failure to hold above their immediate support would be further bearish in the near term. Gold can come down further if it remains below 1940. Silver and Copper are likely to hold above their supports at 22 and 3.65-3.64 respectively. Natural gas has fallen back sharply and is bearish for a fall towards 2.5.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD holds recovery above 0.5950 despite dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 0.5950 even though RBNZ Governor Orr downplays rate hike expectations during his post-policy press conference. The RBNZ left OCR unchanged at 5.50% in August. The pair also draws support from a US Dollar consolidation ahead of the Fed Minutes.
AUD/USD renews YTD low as bears approach 0.6410 support with eyes on FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds near 0.6430 as it renews the Year-To-Date (YTD) low during the seven-day losing streak early Wednesday. The Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes.
Gold trades sideways around $1,900 amid concerns over Fed policy
Gold hovers around the $1,901 mark during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. An upbeat United States (US) Retail Sales have raised concerns over further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) weighed on XAU/USD price the previous day.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
UK July CPI Preview: Sticky inflation expected, Pound Sterling bulls could make a comeback
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, August 16. The Bank of England (BoE) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% in August but Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from committing to further policy tightening in the post-meeting press conference.