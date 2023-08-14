Good Morning!
Dollar Index is rising towards 103.50/65 while Euro may fall towards 1.09-1.0890 or even lower. Pound and Aussie look weak towards 1.26 and 0.64. USDJPY looks bullish towards 146-148 in the medium term while EURJPY has dipped below 159.219 and can fall to 157 before resuming the upmove. USDCNY is headed towards 7.28/30. USDRUB could face rejection from resistance at 100 and trade within 100-95 for a while. EURINR may dip to 90.50/90.00 before moving up again. USDINR can attempt to test 82.90-83.00 or higher while above 82.60
The US Treasury yields are gaining strength and have risen sharply. Outlook is bullish and there is more room to rise from here. The German yields have broken their range on the upside. While this break sustains more rise can be seen in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr have risen back without seeing further dip. Trend is up and the yields can rise further.
Dow remains range bound within 35000 and 35500. DAX is vulnerable while it remains below 16000. Nifty has scope to fall towards 19200-19000. Nikkei has room to rise to our expected level while it stays above 32000-31500. Shanghai has declined sharply towards the support at 3150. Need to see if it sustains above it or not.
Brent and WTI look bearish while below the resistance at $88 and $85 respectively. Gold, Silver, and Copper have scope to test their immediate supports before a bounce back can happen. Natural gas has rebounded but needs to overcome the hurdle at 3.00 to negate the danger of falling again.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
