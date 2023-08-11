Share:

Good Morning!

US Headline CPI came out at 3.30% (Y/Y%) for July-23, up from 3.09% seen for June-23. This is as per our expectation of seeing steady or slightly higher inflation before continuing to fall further. It would be difficult for inflation to fall below 3% for quite sometime now. Dollar Index holds steady within 101.75-102.85/103 region while Euro may trade within 1.1050-1.0910. Pound and Aussie continue to trade within 1.26-1.28 and 0.65-0.66 region although both saw a brief upmove above the upper end of the mentioned ranges yesterday but could not sustain. USDJPY and EURJPY have risen well and look bullish towards 148 and 160/162. USDCNY is headed towards 7.25. USDRUB could see trade within 98-94 for the next few sessions. EURINR is holding within 90.50-91.50. USDINR can attempt to fall while below 82.80/90. RBI kept rates unchanged yesterday.

The US Treasury yields have risen well. The chances are high to see more rise from here. On a YoY basis the Headline CPI (3.3%) inched up while the Core CPI (4.7%). The German yields have risen back. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to move further up and confirm the range breakout. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped after the RBI’s monetary policy outcome. The yields can come down further and then resume the upmove. The RBI kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5%.

Dow remains stuck within 35000 and 35500. DAX has gained momentum but needs to surpass the hurdle at 16000-16100 to negate the danger of falling again. Nifty is vulnerable while it remains below 19600-19700. Shanghai has declined as the resistance at 3250 has held well and looks bearish for the near term.

Crude prices have declined as the key resistances have held well as expected. Gold, Silver, and Copper remains vulnerable to test their immediate support before a bounce back can happen. Natural gas has fallen back sharply as the resistance at 3.00 has held well. View is bearish while it remains below 3.00.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis