Two crucial data watch today: RBI monetary policy statement and US CPI. The Dollar Index holds steady within 101.75-102.85/103 region while Euro may trade within 1.1020-1.0910. Pound and Aussie continue to trade within 1.26-1.28 and 0.65-0.66 region. USDJPY is moving up towards 144 while EURJPY can face resistance near 158. USDCNY has dipped a bit but has fair chances for a rise to 7.25 while above 7.18/20. USDRUB could see trade within 98-94 for the next few sessions. EURINR can dip to 90.50/40 before again bouncing back. USDINR can trade within 82.70/60-82.90 region.

The US Treasury yields remain stable ahead of the US inflation data release today. They have to bounce back from current levels to avoid further fall and keep the outlook bullish going forward. The German yields have bounced within their range. They have to breach the upper end of their range to move further higher. Else they can continue to oscillate within the range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable and are holding well above their supports. The bias is bullish to see a strong rise going forward. The RBI monetary policy meeting outcome is important to watch today.

Dow is stuck between 35000 and 35500. DAX and Nifty have risen but need to overcome the resistance at 16000 and 19700 to avoid a deeper fall from here. Nikkei will remain bullish while above the support at 32500-31500. Shanghai has rebounded but has to rise past 3250 to avoid a fall again.

Crude prices have entered into their key resistance zone which can halt the current rally and produce a fall back from there. Gold, Silver, and Copper remains lower and have scope to test their immediate support before a bounce back can happen. Natural gas has surged towards its key resistance at 3.00. Need to see if it breaks above 3.00 or not. Watch the price action of commodities as the outcome of US CPI today could lead to sharp volatility in the market.

