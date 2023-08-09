Share:

Good Morning!

On Monday (7th August), FED Governor Michele Bowman said that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the 2% target of the central bank while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said yesterday that the central bank could be at a position to hold rates steady in absence of any alarming new data between now and mid-Sep’23. Mixed views continue to pour in while most forecasters now believe that the rate hike cycle could be nearing to an end. The Dollar Index holds steady within 101.75-103 region and could continue this range trade within these levels for some more time. Euro may trade within 1.1020-1.0910. Pound and Aussie can trade within 1.26-1.28 and 0.65-0.66 region. USDJPY is moving up towards 144 while EURJPY can face resistance near 158. USDCNY can test 7.25 while above 7.18/20. USDRUB has risen sharply towards 98 and can soon move higher. EURINR can dip to 90.50/40 before again bouncing back. USDINR can trade within 82.70/60-82.90 region. Watch RBI policy rate decision tomorrow.

The US Treasury yields have come down. Failure to rise back immediately can drag the yields further lower ahead of the US CPI data release tomorrow. The German yields have come down sharply and are back into their respective range. We will have to wait and see whether the yields can rise back or will fall further within their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped but supports can limit the downside and keep the broader bullish view intact.

Dow and Nikkei looks bullish to see a rally on the upside while above the support at 35000 (Dow) and 32500-31500 (Nikkei), respectively. DAX and Nifty looks bearish for the near term. Shanghai can come down to test 3225 before a bounce back is seen.

Crude prices remain positive for a test of their key resistance in the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper continues to dip and have room to come down further from here. Natural gas needs to surpass the hurdle at 3.8 to strengthen the bullish momentum further.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis