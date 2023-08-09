Good Morning!
On Monday (7th August), FED Governor Michele Bowman said that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the 2% target of the central bank while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said yesterday that the central bank could be at a position to hold rates steady in absence of any alarming new data between now and mid-Sep’23. Mixed views continue to pour in while most forecasters now believe that the rate hike cycle could be nearing to an end. The Dollar Index holds steady within 101.75-103 region and could continue this range trade within these levels for some more time. Euro may trade within 1.1020-1.0910. Pound and Aussie can trade within 1.26-1.28 and 0.65-0.66 region. USDJPY is moving up towards 144 while EURJPY can face resistance near 158. USDCNY can test 7.25 while above 7.18/20. USDRUB has risen sharply towards 98 and can soon move higher. EURINR can dip to 90.50/40 before again bouncing back. USDINR can trade within 82.70/60-82.90 region. Watch RBI policy rate decision tomorrow.
The US Treasury yields have come down. Failure to rise back immediately can drag the yields further lower ahead of the US CPI data release tomorrow. The German yields have come down sharply and are back into their respective range. We will have to wait and see whether the yields can rise back or will fall further within their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped but supports can limit the downside and keep the broader bullish view intact.
Dow and Nikkei looks bullish to see a rally on the upside while above the support at 35000 (Dow) and 32500-31500 (Nikkei), respectively. DAX and Nifty looks bearish for the near term. Shanghai can come down to test 3225 before a bounce back is seen.
Crude prices remain positive for a test of their key resistance in the near term. Gold, Silver and Copper continues to dip and have room to come down further from here. Natural gas needs to surpass the hurdle at 3.8 to strengthen the bullish momentum further.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold climbs back closer to $1,930, moves away from four-week low
Gold price regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors. A softer risk tone and a modest US Dollar downtick benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any further gains.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.