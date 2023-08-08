Good Morning!
Dollar Index may hold above 101.75 and move up towards 102.50 or slightly higher while Euro could trade within 1.0940-1.1020. Pound has moved up to the upper end of the 1.26-1.28 range and needs to see if it falls back or attempts to move higher. Aussie can fall back to 0.65 while below 0.66. USDCNY can test 7.25. USDRUB has fallen and can test support at 92 before moving back towards 97/98. EURJPY can trade within 155-158. USDJPY can test 144 while above 143. EURINR can trade within 90.50-91.50 for sometime while USDINR can attempt to break higher while above 82.70.
The US Treasury yields have inched up. A further rise from here can ease the downside pressure and take the yields higher. The German yields have risen back thereby reducing the danger of seeing more fall. A strong follow-through rise from here will be very bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are holding higher and are keeping up the bullish view intact. There is room for more rise.
Dow has risen back sharply thereby reducing the danger of the fall to our expected level. DAX and Nifty needs a strong follow-through rise above 16000 and 19700 to avoid the danger of falling deeper form here. Nikkei has rebounded and may look to rise further in the near term. Shanghai can come down to test 3225.
Crude prices remain bullish for a test of their key resistance in the near term. Gold and Silver have declined but can get support at 1960-1950 and 23 respectively. Natural gas has scope to test 2.8 on the upside. Copper has come down towards the support at 3.8. Need to see if it holds above 3.8 or not.
