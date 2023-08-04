Good Morning!
Dollar Index has dipped slightly but may move up again if we see a better NFP data release today. Euro has moved up but can trade below 1.10 for a while. Pound and Aussie are holding above 1.26 and 0.65 for now and could lead to a short rise in the next few sessions. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20. EURJPY may trade within 155-158 while USDJPY has fallen from 144 and can now test 142 before again moving up. EURINR looks sideways to bullish above support near 90. USDINR tested 82.80 but it would be important to see if it falls from here or moves up further to test 83.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. They have room to rise further and then the price action will need a close watch. The German yields have risen sharply and are looking bullish. They can rise further in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have reversed higher as expected and are looking bullish. They have more room to rise in the coming days.
Dow and DAX have declined further and look bearish to come down more from here. Nikkei can remain range bound if it sustains above 32000. Shanghai has rebounded as the support at 3250 has held well. Nifty has to sustain above 19300 to ease the downside pressure.
Most of the commodities have rebounded. Crude prices have bounced back sharply as the near term supports have held well. Gold remains stable above the support at 1960 ahead of the US NFP data today. Silver downside seems limited to 23. Copper has risen back well and looks bullish in the near term. Natural Gas has bounced back but is likely to face resistance at 2.62.
