Dollar Index trades higher and failure to fall from 102.80 immediately can take it up towards 103-103.50/80 and drag down Euro to 1.0850. For now Euro is likely to hold above 1.09. Pound could hold above 1.2675 while Aussie could fall towards 0.65/64. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20 while USDRUB looks bullish for a rise to 96. EURJPY is headed towards 155 while below 158. USDJPY seems o be holding below 143.50 but can rise towards 144+ on continued Dollar strength. EURINR looks sideways to bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.50 to test crucial resistance at 82.80 before reversing sharply from there. Immediate range of 82.50-82.80 may hold.

The US Treasury yields have surged after the Fitch Ratings’ downgrade. The yields have room to move further higher from here. The German yields will need a strong follow-through rise from here to move up and avoid a fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down as expected. But supports can limit the downside and take the yields higher again eventually.

Dow and DAX have fallen sharply and look likely to dip further before a reversal is seen. Nikkei and Shanghai have inched down further but the support at 32000 and 3250/3225 respectively is likely to limit the downside. Nifty can rise back while above the support at 19400.

Commodities have fallen sharply. Crude prices have fallen back sharply but have immediate support at $82.70 (Brent) and $79 (WTI). We need to see if the support holds or not. Gold, Silver, and Copper have down further but the downside could be limited to 1970/1960, 23.50/23, and 3.82/3.80 respectively. Natural Gas has broken below the lower end of its range and is likely to fall further in the near term.

