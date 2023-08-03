Good Morning!
Dollar Index trades higher and failure to fall from 102.80 immediately can take it up towards 103-103.50/80 and drag down Euro to 1.0850. For now Euro is likely to hold above 1.09. Pound could hold above 1.2675 while Aussie could fall towards 0.65/64. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20 while USDRUB looks bullish for a rise to 96. EURJPY is headed towards 155 while below 158. USDJPY seems o be holding below 143.50 but can rise towards 144+ on continued Dollar strength. EURINR looks sideways to bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.50 to test crucial resistance at 82.80 before reversing sharply from there. Immediate range of 82.50-82.80 may hold.
The US Treasury yields have surged after the Fitch Ratings’ downgrade. The yields have room to move further higher from here. The German yields will need a strong follow-through rise from here to move up and avoid a fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down as expected. But supports can limit the downside and take the yields higher again eventually.
Dow and DAX have fallen sharply and look likely to dip further before a reversal is seen. Nikkei and Shanghai have inched down further but the support at 32000 and 3250/3225 respectively is likely to limit the downside. Nifty can rise back while above the support at 19400.
Commodities have fallen sharply. Crude prices have fallen back sharply but have immediate support at $82.70 (Brent) and $79 (WTI). We need to see if the support holds or not. Gold, Silver, and Copper have down further but the downside could be limited to 1970/1960, 23.50/23, and 3.82/3.80 respectively. Natural Gas has broken below the lower end of its range and is likely to fall further in the near term.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6550 as risk sentiment sours
AUD/USD is dropping back below 0.6550, as risk sentiment sours heading into the European morning, renewing the US Dollar buying interest. Investors digest upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI for July and the mixed Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance data ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
USD/JPY drops and pops below 143.50 as BoJ intervenes in bond market
USD/JPY is bouncing back toward 143.50, having dropped from the latter to hit fresh session lows at 143.16 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened to buy unlimited amounts of 5 to 10-year JGBs. The BoJ's responded after 10-year JGBs hit fresh nine-year highs near 0.65%.
Gold upside appears limited amid triangle breakdown
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from three-week troughs of $1,933 set on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather. Gold traders await the Bank of England (BoE) policy announcements and the US ISM Services PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
Bank of England Preview: Sell Sterling? Why Bailey may break the Pound, even with a bigger hike Premium
Buy the rumor, sell the fact? The Pound may plunge even if the Bank of England (BoE) opts for bulls' best hope – a double-dose hike. Markets lean on data to provide a hawkish outcome, and there are good reasons to see them as misguided.