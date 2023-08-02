Good Morning!
Dollar Index trades higher and failure to fall from 102.50 can take it up towards 103-103.50 and drag down Euro to 1.09. Pound and Aussie could fall further breaking below supports at 1.27 and 0.66 respectively and target 1.26 and 0.65 on the downside. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20 while USDRUB looks bullish for a rise to 93-94 while above support at 89. EURJPY is headed towards 158 which if breaks can take it towards 159-160 while USDJPY seems o be holding below 143.50 but can rise towards 144+ on continued Dollar strength. EURINR looks sideways to bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.17/20 with possible upside to 82.50.
The US Treasury yields have moved up slightly while the German yields have moved up much more. There are decent chances of seeing continued rise in the yields for the next few sessions. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped slightly yesterday and any correction seen could be limited as they have medium term supports at 7.12% and 7.10% respectively which if holds can eventually take the yields higher soon. Overall bullish view remains intact for the next 1-week on the yields.
Dow has broken above 35550 and if the break sustains, it can move up further in the near term. DAX, Nikkei and Shanghai have declined but downside could be limited to 16200-16150, 32500 and 3250/3235 respectively. Nifty is facing rejections from 19800.
Brent and WTI have risen well above $85 and $82 respective and may target further upside in the near term. Gold and Silver have declined sharply but could get some support at 1970/1960 and 24 respectively. Copper is bearish while it remains below 4.00. Natural Gas has come down towards the lower end of its range. Need to see if it breaks on the downside or not.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
