Good Morning!
Dollar Index trades higher and may continue to rise towards 102.50 before coming off while Euro can also fall to 1.0950-1.09 before reversing higher. Aussie can test 0.6650-0.66 while and Pound can test 1.2730-1.27 before moving up again contrary to our expectation of seeing an upmove. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20 while USDRUB has fallen back below 92.50 to retain the range of 90-92.50. EURJPY is headed towards 158 while USDJPY can rise towards 143-143.20. EURINR looks bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.20.
The US Treasury and the German yields remain stable. Both need a strong follow-through rise from current levels to gain momentum and rise further. Else they can fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to move up and are keeping up our bullish view intact to see more rise from here.
Dow needs to break above 35550 to avoid a corrective fall from here. DAX has dipped but the near term supports are likely to hold and keep our bullish view intact. Nifty has risen well but needs to overcome the hurdle at 19800 to avoid a fall back again. Nikkei remains higher and has room to rise further from here. Shanghai is bullish while it sustains above 3250.
Brent is attempting to rise above $85. Need to see if it sustains above $85 or not. WTI needs a break above $82 to strengthen the momentum further else a fall back cannot be avoided. Gold and Copper are attempting to break above their resistance at 2000 and 4.00 respectively. Silver has scope to test 25.30 on the upside. Natural Gas is to remain range bound for some time.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dives toward 0.6650 after RBA's extended pause at 4.10%
AUD/USD is accelerating its decline toward 0.6650, having faced intense selling pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the interest rate unchanged at 4.10% at its August policy meeting. The RBA, however, leaves the door open for rate hikes.
USD/JPY refreshes multi-week high, bulls retain control above 61.8% Fibo.
USD/JPY scales higher for the third successive day and climbs to a fresh three-week high. The BoJ's unscheduled bond-buying operation weighs on the JPY and offers some support. A modest USD strength also contributes to the positive move and favours bullish traders.
Gold pullback eyes $1,952 retest and US data
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low as it snaps a two-day winning streak while justifying the strong US Dollar and looming fears about China. The US Dollar Index renews a three-week high as Treasury bond yields rebound despite mixed US activity data published the previous day.
XRP partial victory threatened as SEC vs Terraform Labs ruling offers a stinging rebuke of the Ripple decision
XRP community members are still reaping the benefits of the July 13 decision by Judge Analisa Torres after she made a two-way ruling in the Ripple versus SEC case. Though partial, the decision boded better for and was also better received by the XRP camp than the regulator and chair, Gary Gensler.
A big call for the Bank of England, and the fallout from the BOJ
The big news last week was the change in yield curve control from the Bank of Japan, which effectively allows the 10-year government bond yield to rise to 1% from 0.5%. This is yet another central bank taking steps to tighten monetary policy.