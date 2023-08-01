Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index trades higher and may continue to rise towards 102.50 before coming off while Euro can also fall to 1.0950-1.09 before reversing higher. Aussie can test 0.6650-0.66 while and Pound can test 1.2730-1.27 before moving up again contrary to our expectation of seeing an upmove. USDCNY can trade within 7.12-7.18/20 while USDRUB has fallen back below 92.50 to retain the range of 90-92.50. EURJPY is headed towards 158 while USDJPY can rise towards 143-143.20. EURINR looks bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.20.

The US Treasury and the German yields remain stable. Both need a strong follow-through rise from current levels to gain momentum and rise further. Else they can fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continue to move up and are keeping up our bullish view intact to see more rise from here.

Dow needs to break above 35550 to avoid a corrective fall from here. DAX has dipped but the near term supports are likely to hold and keep our bullish view intact. Nifty has risen well but needs to overcome the hurdle at 19800 to avoid a fall back again. Nikkei remains higher and has room to rise further from here. Shanghai is bullish while it sustains above 3250.

Brent is attempting to rise above $85. Need to see if it sustains above $85 or not. WTI needs a break above $82 to strengthen the momentum further else a fall back cannot be avoided. Gold and Copper are attempting to break above their resistance at 2000 and 4.00 respectively. Silver has scope to test 25.30 on the upside. Natural Gas is to remain range bound for some time.

