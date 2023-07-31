Dollar Index trades higher and may continue to rise towards 102-102.50 before coming off and to that extent, Euro can also fall to 1.0950-1.09 before reversing higher. Aussie can rise to 0.67 or higher while and Pound can rise to 1.29 which if holds can take Pound back towards 1.28/27. However, a break above 1.29 will be bullish towards 1.30. USDCNY can test 7.12/10 before moving higher while USDRUB can rise towards 94. EURJPY has recovered the fall seen last week and is headed towards 158 again while USDJPY can rise towards 142-143. EURINR looks bullish above support near 90. USDINR may move up while above 82.20
The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. A strong sustained rise is needed from here to move up. Else they can fall back in the coming days. The German yields are coming closer to the upper end of their respective range. It will have to be seen if they can break the range on the upside or not. The 10Yr and 5Yr have risen very well and can rise more as expected. The Cup and Handle bullish pattern mentioned earlier is working out very well.
Dow needs to rise past the resistance at 35550 to avoid a corrective fall from here. DAX looks bullish for the near term. Nifty has scope to test its immediate support before a bounce back can happen. Nikkei and Shanghai have broken above their resistance at 33000 and 3250 respective and looks bullish to move up further from here.
Brent is near its crucial resistance at $85. Needs to see if it breaks above it or not. WTI remains bullish for a test of $82-83. Gold lacks strength to rise above 2000. Silver has rebounded but needs to surpass the hurdle at 24.65-24.85 to avoid the danger of falling again. Copper can fall back if the resistance at 4.00 holds well. Natural Gas is to trade within 2.81/2.80-2.50 for some time.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
